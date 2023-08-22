Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KeyCorp: Buy The Key Support Level (Technical Analysis)

Aug. 22, 2023 6:10 PM ETKeyCorp (KEY)1 Comment
Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
1.34K Followers

Summary

  • KeyCorp's stock price presents a compelling investment opportunity as it is trading below its book value.
  • KeyCorp's financial performance in Q2 2023 showed declines in noninterest income but also exhibited underlying strengths and adaptive strategies.
  • Technical analysis suggests that KeyCorp's stock price has found solid support and indicates a potential upward momentum, making it a prime buying opportunity for long-term investors.
KeyBank office building in Buffalo, NY, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The global financial cornerstone, represented by the banking sector, is currently receiving intense scrutiny within the market. Recent turbulent events have shaken this industry, leading to substantial impacts on the stock values of various institutions. This situation has ignited discussions about the genuine value of

This article was written by

Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
1.34K Followers
Muhammad Umair, PhD is a financial markets analyst, advisor and investor with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He is the founder of Gold Predictors, a web application that publishes in-depth analysis and educational materials on the forex, gold, and silver markets using advanced analytical techniques. He has transformed the world of trading and investing by developing superior forecasting techniques and analyses that have up to 95% accuracy in price points and timing. The high-quality analysis and trading ideas, available at the Gold Predictors website, are the result of extensive research and testing of trading strategies on live accounts over time. He believes that the precious metals sector currently has the most potential. As a consequence, it is his main point of interest to help traders and investors make the most of that potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

PastorPeterP profile picture
PastorPeterP
Today, 6:21 PM
Premium
Comments (297)
i agree! however, this isnt a get rich quick stock. the banking sector has serious challenges that could last well over the next two years. i am purchasing, but SCALING IN every week
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.