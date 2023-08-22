Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Rationale

Toast (NYSE:TOST) leverages a best-in-class, end-to-end, cloud-native platform to be the market leader in the restaurant technology provider vertical. The firm is only getting started, as it exhibits low but fast-growing Total Addressable Market penetration, thus should enjoy a long runway for growth, both domestically and internationally. A recent foray into hotel restaurants constitutes another growth factor. In addition to expanding market share, Toast has sharpened its focus on profitability and free cash flow, and reached Adjusted EBITDA profitability and positive free cash flow for the first time since IPO in the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. A competitive moat, limited risks and uncertainties, overall solid fundamentals, and increasingly favorable valuation gauges, suggest that the stock may constitute a compelling investment at this juncture.

High Growth Entity Registers Solid Financial & Operational Results

Toast, an all-in-one digital technology platform for restaurants, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, on August 8. In addition to exceeding $1B in annualized recurring run-rate (up 45% year-over-year), Toast reached Adjusted EBITDA profitability and positive free cash flow for the first time since its IPO. The route to profitability on an accounting basis seems well-delineated at this juncture.

Total locations increased over 35% year-over-year to around 93,000, with net new locations of over 7,500 in Q2 2023. Revenue grew 45% year-over-year to $978 million and gross profit 84% to $208 million. Toast accrued net cash of $50 million from operating activities and Free Cash Flow of $39 million in Q2 2023, compared to net cash (used in) operating activities of $(21) million and Free Cash Flow of $(30) million, respectively, in Q2 2022. In sum, the firm is best construed as a high-growth venture rushing toward, and starting to flirt with, profitability.

For the full year ending December 31, 2023, Toast expects to report Revenue in the range of $3,810 million to $3,870 million (up from earlier expectations of $3,710 million to $3,800 million and from Revenue for the full year 2022 of $2,731 million) and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $15 million to $35 million [up from $(10) million to $10 million, and $(115) million in full year 2022].

As indicated above, the company is only getting started. Check out the following:

The schematic above best captures the size of the opportunity ahead: Toast only has 1% of global TAM. Growing enterprise client and hotel restaurant (Marriott) wins add to the appeal.

A Moat Characterizes The Business & Drives the Growth

Driving this growth are a number of factors that are unique to Toast. The company has great technology; it provides restaurants with a cloud-based, all-in-one digital platform including a comprehensive suite of software-as-a-service products, financial technology solutions, integrated payment processing, hardware, and a broad ecosystem of third-party partners via key external API integrations. Toast also offers working capital loans to its customers through Toast Capital. Toast's restaurant-focused solution is allowing the firm to capture a growing fraction of mid-market restaurant technology spend over time.

The following fleshes out some of the scope:

Toast offers restaurants the opportunity to consolidate disparate applications for online ordering, payroll, cash management, inventory management, guest relationship management, payment processing, delivery, into a cloud-based, end-to-end solution addressing point-of-sale, backend, and third-party delivery integration. The payment processing feeds a stream of high-value data into restaurant-specific software applications, with software likely to accrue a large fraction of the company's gross profit and, long-term, contribute an average adjusted ROIC closer to 20% than 10%, thus far exceeding cost of capital estimates (likely around 10% over the next decade).

Further, once Toast is in, a restaurant is unlikely to change solutions. The cost of switching, which may encompass lost worker productivity, potential for security breaches, disruptions to critical business operations, etc. is prohibitive, which limits customer churn (to the low-single-digit, an exploit given the rather rapid pace of new restaurants failures) and a key clue to operators that adopting Toast may help them develop a competitive edge. I believe it is tough for rivals to replicate such an ecosystem and an incentive for restaurants (often tech laggards, so they have a lot of catch-up to do) to catalyze adoption of more technology. Once Toast has a foot in the door, it becomes easier to cross-sell and expand; two-thirds of Toast customers utilize four or more of its software solutions as of the end of 2022.

Toast's access to data spans table turnover, sales and profitability by channel, demographics, menu item performance, restaurants' balance sheets, email campaign efficacy, inventory management, etc. Restaurants' ability to scrutinize best practices on the platform may help them improve demand forecasting, productivity, branding, financing via working capital loans (a crucial need), customization, etc.-offering a competitive edge to restaurants in the Toast ecosystem. The POS systems that Toast's largest competitors operate tend to span multiple industries, lack vertical focus, and offer none of Toast's unique efficiencies, industry knowledge, and entrenchment potential into its target market.

No wonder 3/4th of new Toast locations come from inbound channels, and 1/5th of new locations originate from other restaurant/partner referrals. Toast enjoys a highly differentiated go-to-market strategy and strong network effects.

Now that we've identified a high-growth player having recently reached Adjusted EBITDA profitability and positive free cash flow and benefiting a moat and strong network effects, let's proceed to determine whether the stock offers compelling value at current price (valuation analysis).

Valuation Is Increasingly Compelling & Attractive

The graph below reveals how far down the company's shares have fallen. The stock is well off the bottom reached in May/June 2022 (just under $12), but at close to $22 have yet to fully recover and sit well below where they started to trade following their IPO (at around $62).

That Toast's shares have come down dramatically over the past 2 years does not mean that they are cheap, however. Let's delve into various valuation metrics.

But first, note that analysts currently have a stock price forecast or median target of $25, about 15% above current price, signaling the stock is mildly undervalued at this juncture.

The valuation grade below starts to capture some of the challenges, but does not account for some key factors.

Any gauge that factors in EBIT/EBITDA or Cash Flow and resulting metrics is likely misleading, as the firm has only recently reached Adjusted EBITDA profitability and positive free cash flow. This means that these gauges are highly volatile and likely to experience dramatic swings (growth spurts) over the next year or two. EV/Sales or, even better, forward EV/Sales, is probably the better gauge. At 2.99, it's essentially in line with the sector median. But the company's best-in-class hardware/software platform and moat likely warrant a multiple above Toast's comp group; a twenty or thirty percent premium may materialize over time. Faster-than-expected expansion into international markets / path to profitability (already in motion) may help ascertain this take in the medium term. Mid-market dominance may also boost sales and trigger fast re-ratings of the EV/Sales ratio over the next 1-3-5 years in my view.

Toast Incurs Various Risks & Uncertainties, but None Likely to Negate The Bull Case

Macro-conditions and, to a lesser extent, competition, may hinder growth/profitability and constitute key risks. An economic recession, in particular, could impact sales expansion, trigger higher restaurant failure rates, and inhibit the adoption of newer software solutions.

Competition remains intense in the point-of-sale hardware and software vertical for restaurants, with legacy rivals like NCR and new powerful competitors like Square competing for wallet share, human resources, and other assets (M&A, etc.). But, as indicated above, these competitors are less specialized in the restaurant vertical and their value proposition fails to be quite as compelling.

There are a number of environmental, social, and governance risks, as well, including as it pertains to data security (as this revolves around access to personal customer data), and a dual-class share structure (whereby management holds 75% of voting power), which could result in suboptimal corporate decision-making.

The firm's balance sheet is healthy, with no long-term debt and moderate operating leverage. But Toast is in an early growth stage, which does require significant spend in various growth initiatives (M&A, tech, sales & marketing, etc.). $488 million in cash and cash equivalents (in the latest filing) seems enough to discard any prospect of shareholder dilution, as long as the company does not engage in reckless acquisitions.

Conclusion

Toast leverages a best-in-class platform to be the market leader in restaurant technology. The firm exhibits fast-growing Total Addressable Market penetration and should enjoy a long runway for growth. Toast has sharpened its focus on profitability and free cash flow, and recently reached Adjusted EBITDA profitability and positive free cash flow for the first time since IPO. A competitive moat, overall solid fundamentals, and increasingly favorable valuation gauges, suggest that the stock may constitute a compelling investment at this juncture. This opportunity is not without risks, however, and it may be best to dollar-average.