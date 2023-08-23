Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Top 3 AI Stocks: Buy The Dip

Aug. 23, 2023
Steven Cress
Summary

  • Major indexes were crushed last week, down more than 2%, with notable losses in the tech sector. With the Nasdaq pausing from its rapid climb, consider buying the dip.
  • Tech companies are advancing, and the AI frenzy offers stocks with competitive advantages and enormous potential for upside appreciation.
  • We measure metrics on 89 AI stocks, and I have identified three notable mispriced Mega-Tech Strong Buys stocks focused on AI.
  • For many years, all three stocks were fairly valued on a quantitative basis. However, a dip in the stock prices, increased growth estimates by analysts, and attractive valuation frameworks now show these stocks are mispriced.
  • If you’re bargain-hunting for top-name companies in AI that can showcase stellar revenue and earnings growth, and strong profitability, with upward analyst revisions, consider 3 top AI stocks with competitive advantages and excellent quant grades.

Mega Cap Stocks Lead the U.S. Market Rally

U.S. stocks have rallied in 2023, with Mega-Tech stocks paving the way, leading the rally as the NASDAQ Composite is up over 30% YTD.

S&P 500 vs. Dow Jones vs. Nasdaq

Steven Cress
Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha. Data analysis and interpretation have taken center stage in my career. For my purpose, the interpretation of data is the process of making sense of statistics that have been collected, analyzed, and scored. This skill-set has served as a solid foundation for me to identify trends and make transparent predictions in the course of money management. It has also allowed me to develop user-friendly web-based tools that furnish individuals with the indicators and signals to instantly interpret the strength or weakness of a company's value. Importantly, this expertise has helped me build Wall Street trading desks, launch international hedge funds, and construct a SaaS FinTech investment research company. Prior to my role at Seeking Alpha as the Head of Quantitative Strategies, I founded a Hedge fund and Asset Management company (Cress Capital Management), I was the Head of International Business Development at Northern Trust, and the majority of my career was at Morgan Stanley running a proprietary trading desk.

