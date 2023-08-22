Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 22, 2023 8:04 PM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.13K Followers

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Juan Lin - Director, Investor Relations

Robin Li - Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Rong Luo - Chief Financial Officer

Dou Shen - Executive Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Alicia Yap - Citigroup

Gary Yu - Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Kong - Goldman Sachs

Kenneth Fong - Credit Suisse

Wei Xiong - UBS

Miranda Zhuang - Bank of America

Alex Yao - JPMorgan

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Operator

Hello and thank you for standing by for Baidu's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections you may disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to host for today's conference, Juan Lin, Baidu's, Director of Investor Relations.

Juan Lin

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Baidu's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Baidu's earnings release was distributed earlier today and you can find a copy on our website, as well as on newswire services. On the call today, we have Robin Li, our Co-Founder and CEO; Rong Luo, our CFO; Dou Shen, our EVP, in charge of Baidu, AI, cloud Group, ACG; Zhenyu Li, our SVP, in-charge of Baidu's Intelligent Driving.

After our prepared remarks, we will hold a Q&A session. Please note that the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe-Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations for detailed discussions of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our latest Annual Report and other

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.