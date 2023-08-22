demaerre

Diving into Altice USA's (NYSE:ATUS) Q2 2023 earnings, it seems they've found some footing in the broadband arena, especially given they've hit the brakes on that five-quarter decline in new connections. They nailed a GAAP EPS of $0.17, outdoing the estimate by $0.05, and their $2.32B revenue matched what analysts were predicting.

That being said, I can't overlook the slide in their stock price over time. Yes, they're upping their broadband speed and getting a grip on customer retention, but the big picture? The stock's journey and overall momentum hint at some deeper business hurdles. This analysis argues that despite the company's efforts in specific operational areas, underlying financial indicators present a more complex picture, suggesting caution for potential investors.

Company Overview

Altice USA, Inc. is a significant broadband and video service provider operating not just in the U.S., but also in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Their services span traditional broadcast and modern OTT video, VoIP phone solutions, and a comprehensive range of business offerings, including Ethernet and IP-based VPNs. Additionally, Altice ventures into digital advertising and operates media channels like News 12 Networks, Cheddar, and i24NEWS. The company, headquartered in Long Island City, New York since 2015, is recognized for its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.

Altice USA's Q2 2023 Earnings Highlights

Analyzing Altice USA's Q2 performance highlights, it looks like they're sticking to their game when it comes to financial and operational goals. Case in point is the firm's big win in the broadband scene where they've managed to stop the slide in new broadband connections after five quarters. It's a definite shift from how things looked last year.

Now, let's talk ARPU, or Average Revenue Per User. Altice USA has had a bit of a rough patch there, but Q2 showed a nice little bounce back in their Residential ARPU.

A few smart moves got them there – tweaking their pricing strategy, ramping up broadband speeds, and honing their customer retention game.

When it comes to keeping costs in check, they've done a decent job in Q2. They shaved off some expenses, especially when you stack it up against Q1 or the high point they hit in Q4 of 2022. Plus, they managed to trim their capital expenditure by about 19% compared to the last quarter.

On the topic of debt, Altice reworked some of their term loans due in 2025 and 2026, pushing them out to 2028. In April 2023, they managed to raise $1 billion with a senior guaranteed note. That cash went straight to clearing some debts, and by the end of Q2, they were sitting on a comfortable $1.8 billion in liquidity.

Looking at their customer stats, management indicated that even with the usual Q2 slump, Altice pulled off a boost of about 3,000 net additions from last year. Not too bad, considering they're dealing with a slow-moving housing market, stiff competition, and other big-picture economic challenges.

Also, it appears that they've become more proficient and proactive in reminding clients about their bills. The outcome? A very impressive 80% drop in non-payments year-on-year.

Last but not least, they're all-in on fiber. They've added 287,000 new connections this quarter, taking the yearly tally to half a million. According to management, the customers are loving it. That is, more and more are leaning towards fiber, they're using tons of data (over 600 gigabytes a month on average), and at speeds of up to 8 Gigs.

Performance

Unfortunately, this is where the highlights' script flips. The most striking observation is the severe price depreciation (see data below). In January 2018, Altice USA's stock traded at USD 21.24, but as of August 2023, it's only at USD 3.19. That's a steep decline over these years. This type of negative price trajectory is a major concern, especially for long-term shareholders. Fundamentals aside, the plummeting stock price indicates severe underlying business challenges.

Comparing Altice USA's performance to the S&P 500 Index, the underperformance of Altice becomes even more glaring. While the S&P delivered a respectable annualized rate of return (ROR) of 8.69% without dividends and an even stronger compound growth of 10.05%, Altice USA's performance pales in comparison with an annualized ROR of -28.65% and a compound growth rate of -22.10%.

Valuation

Altice USA's adjusted operating earnings growth rate is currently at -21.79% (see chart below), which does suggest some challenges for the company. Seeing the share price decline alongside these operational earnings is something to note for anyone watching the stock. The company's blended P/E ratio is at 7.73x, and while it might initially appear to be an opportunity, a low P/E ratio could also point to potential concerns or challenges in the company's foundation.

Also, the company's normal P/E ratio tends to be around 50.28x. In a perfect world, this could suggest room for growth. But given the current negative growth rate, reaching that typical P/E ratio could be a bit challenging right now. It's always a good reminder that a low stock price isn't always synonymous with great value.

Risks & Headwinds

Looking at Altice's Q2 numbers, there was a dip in total revenues by 5.6% compared to last year and when you break down these figures, a few key reasons stand out for the drop.

Firstly, the Residential segment, which usually has a big say in these numbers, saw a 5.7% slide from the same time last year. The main culprit? There seems to be a drop-off in both video and broadband customers over recent months.

In the Business Services space, there was a smaller decline of 1.9% year-over-year. But it was really in the News and Advertising area where the drop was significant, with revenues down by a fairly substantial 14.8% from the previous year.

Interestingly, even though programming rates are still on the rise, the total spend on programming has actually gone down. This seems to be mostly because there are fewer video subscribers now.

To wrap up, the free cash flow was in the red by $35 million. Digging into this, the main culprits appear to be the higher capital expenses tied to fiber network expansion and some larger cash tax payments because of their due dates.

Rating: Hold

After analyzing Altice USA's data, they've done a solid job with broadband connections, holding onto customers, and handling their debt; but, there's a flip side. Their stock price has been on a downward trend for a while, their earnings aren't growing like they used to, and some of their main revenue areas are dipping. Looking at everything, it appears like the pros and cons balance out, which suggests maybe just sitting tight with the stock instead of buying more or selling off.