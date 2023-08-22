Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
LiveOne's Stock Is Undervalued Right Now

Aug. 22, 2023 9:22 PM ETLiveOne, Inc. (LVO)LPTV, SIRI, SPOT1 Comment
HF Analyst
Summary

  • LiveOne, Inc. is trading near its 52-week high and has a cheaper valuation compared to its peers.
  • LiveOne has a diversified business model that includes music subscription, live events, livestreams, merchandise, podcasts, and pay-per-view.
  • The company has sustained revenue growth and increased profitability, with strong projections for the future.
  • Solid membership momentum for FY-2024 (exceed 4 million by 2024).

Crowd of people dancing at a music show in Barcelona during the summer of 2022

josepmarti/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) is trading near its 52-week high, and most importantly its valuation looks cheaper at an EV-to-Revenue (EV/Revenue) multiple compared to its peers average. LiveOne is a solid company with strong revenue growth, margin expansion and

HF Analyst
I prefer to write for Mid-cap stock as a good investment option. After all, they can produce better returns because they are quicker to act than large caps and more financially stable than small caps.TipRanks Rating : https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/hf-analyst

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

budcorona
Yesterday, 10:26 PM
Love it's model but have it on hold due to it's price. I agree about the live events and your peer valuation comparison convinced me to add. Thanks for your valuable insight.
