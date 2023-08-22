Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Equitrans Midstream: Mountain Valley Pipeline Already Priced Into The Stock

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.02K Followers

Summary

  • The completion of the long-delayed MVP presents a significant opportunity for ETRN, but there are potential risks and cost overruns associated with the project.
  • Equitrans' stock already reflects the anticipated benefits of the Mountain Valley Pipeline coming online.
  • Given the run in ETRN stock, I'd remain on the sidelines.
Industrial pipelines and valves on sunset sky background, banner.

muhammet sager

While the Mountain Valley Pipeline coming online should be a huge boost to Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) moving forward, the benefits already look priced into the stock.

Company Profile

ETRN is an Appalachia-focused midstream company that operates in three segments: gathering, transmission and

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.02K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

U
UGAZ Ended My Marriage
Yesterday, 9:51 PM
Comments (274)
You can kiss and/or eat my (_._) when it hits $14
R
Risk21
Yesterday, 10:22 PM
Premium
Comments (297)
@UGAZ Ended My Marriage
I agree with the author. MPV priced in at current dividend. Company has lots of debt to address.
You're vulgar comment adds nothing to the discussion.
U
UGAZ Ended My Marriage
Yesterday, 10:51 PM
Comments (274)
@Risk21 as you stated immediately above, MPV is priced in. However, have you considered the potential that MVP is not?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.