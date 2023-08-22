Kwun Kau Tam/iStock via Getty Images

As discussed in a series of recent articles regarding regional banks (KRE), office REITs (PGRE), and Truist Financial (TFC), my outlook for the financial sector is undoubtedly bearish. Significant headwinds include the most recent increase in long-term interest rates, rising loan loss risks (specifically in CRE loans), and a falling supply of money (or the rising cost of money). These factors are lowering many financial companies' solvency and liquidity capacity. Should losses or drawdowns expand, I expect many banks will begin to see their capitalization ratios pushed against regulatory minimums.

Of course, there are always standouts in the crowd or some segments within the financial sector that primarily face different sets of issues. One notable example is the credit card lending market, with Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) being a notable example. Discover is a bank, making it fundamentally different from other credit card companies like Visa (V) because it provides lending capital to consumers and bears the associated risks.

Discover's exposure to rising long-term interest rates is low compared to most banks since it does not have as much long-term fixed-rate asset exposure. Further, Discover is not pressured by increasing borrowing costs since credit card spreads are naturally very high. The company has no exposure to the at-risk commercial real estate loan market.

That said, Discover faces other risks which investors should note. For one, the bank has seen a sharp increase in its delinquency rates on credit cards, student loans, and personal loans. Direct consumer credit defaults remain normal today but are rising historically fast. Combined with broader macroeconomic data, evidence suggests a consumer cash crunch is beginning to form. The bank has also seen a negative trend in its capitalization, potentially creating solvency strains should consumer defaults spike too fast. Lastly, Discover recently ran into regulatory trouble with the FDIC, resulting in a $365M charge to refund overcharged merchants and, likely, the resignation of its CEO.

As a result, DFS has lost around 25% of its value since mid-July, creating interest regarding its discount and risk potential. The stock trades at a forward "P/E" of 7.15X, 22% below the financial sector median of 9.2X and 37% below its five-year average of 11.5X. The company's price-to-sales, price-to-book, and price-to-cash-flow are around 25-30% below five-year average levels, while its dividend yield is ~23% higher (at 2.7%). Accordingly, we have a surface-level indication that DFS may be undervalued or that investors and analysts are bracing for growing headwinds pressuring the firm's stability.

Consumer Credit Headwinds are Growing

Discover's largest lending segment is credit card loans, with an ending Q2 balance of ~$94B. The 30-day delinquency rate in this segment was 2.86%, 110 bps higher YoY. Its private student loan balance (not impacted by the controversy in Federal loans) was $10.2B, with a 2.13% delinquency rate, up 47 bps YoY. Lastly, Discover's personal loan segment held a $9.1B balance, with delinquencies up 37 bps YoY. Charge-off rates have also risen rapidly, at 167 bps for credit cards, 17 bps for student loans, and 107 bps for personal loans. Overall, these data indicate that loan loss levels for DFS are up 50-100% across the company's segments.

While Discover's credit risk metrics are rising quickly, they're rising from abnormally low levels created during the 2020 savings boom. Today, consumer credit defaults are nearly back to normal, while credit card defaults are well within the typical range. See below:

Data by YCharts

Discover's expected loan losses are typical; however, the rate and causes of the default rebound should be noted. In 2020, combining various economic stimulus efforts with business closures caused personal savings levels to rise tremendously. Since ~2021, rising prices compared to wages have slowly caused savings levels to erode, encouraging a sharp increase in credit card borrowing. See below:

Data by YCharts

The cycle which began in 2020 has now gone full circle, leaving the market at a much higher consumer debt level and a lower savings rate. As inflationary strains grew in 2021-2022, savings levels plummeted as consumer credit card debt rose rapidly. Today, savings levels are improving due to disinflation but remain below pre-COVID levels. However, consumer credit card borrowing is finally slowing, indicating that many households have borrowed to their limit and are now responding by reducing discretionary spending.

That view is validated by other data, showing that all pandemic-era savings are running dry. Of course, we must remember that savings levels are skewed toward higher income levels; many households did not see savings benefits in 2020 but have felt the inflationary strains, causing many to resort to credit card debt growth. This is a particularly notable issue for those renting property, which have faced extremely sharp cost growth, but no "wealth effect' benefits as homeowners.

The decline in credit card debt growth and inflation does not indicate that these strains are over but that they've reached such a high level that many people have no choice but to reduce discretionary spending. Inflation is declining due to reductions in consumer spending activity due to higher prices, slower wage growth, and falling money stock. Real average Hourly Earnings, which may be skewed by potentially misleading inflation numbers, have risen slightly in recent months. However, real median family income has continued to decline due to a sharp reduction in working hours. See below:

Data by YCharts

From a credit risk standpoint, real median family income is more important than the median real hourly income. Based on that metric, US households are around 4-6% poorer than before COVID. Again, the impact would be more pronounced if inflation were counted differently based on older standards.

These data strongly suggest that consumer credit strains facing Discover will continue to grow, likely rising well above pre-COVID levels as consumer stability is currently well below pre-2020 levels. Many people without significant savings are reducing spending as their ability to expand consumer borrowing is reached. As a result of lower spending, many businesses (particularly small businesses) are seeing less activity. Eventually, I expect unemployment to rise due to the business slowdown, likely exacerbating the strain on consumer stability. For Discover, I expect a typical recessionary increase in loan losses.

What is Discover Financial Worth Today?

Around 2008, the company's loan losses as a percent of gross loans doubled (from 2007 to 2010). The bank's current allowance for loan losses is already elevated from pre-COVID levels, so a doubling from its current level seems unlikely outside of an extreme scenario. Still, I would not be surprised to see a 50% increase in the allowance for loan losses associated with a typical consumer-driven recession. Of course, significant growth is possible even more if unemployment also rises significantly; however, it is too early for that possibility, to be precise. Thus, my base-case view is that Discover's allowance for loan losses rises by ~$4B from $8B today to ~$12B, likely peaking around 2024-2025 unless a quicker negative economic catalyst appears.

Problematically, Discover's financial position is considerably worse today than usual. Compared to total assets, its tangible common equity has slid significantly, currently at 9% today, which is nearly its minimum level following the GFC. Its cash reserve ratio is also very low at just 8.7%, meaning its cash position is historically low compared to deposits, exacerbating its liquidity risks associated with poorer solvency. See below:

Data by YCharts

Discover's solvency and liquidity profile are about as bad as before COVID. Just like American households, Discover's financial stability has gone full circle, losing its COVID-era gains and on track to fall below pre-COVID levels. This is also mirrored in its CET1 ratio, which rose from 11% in 2019 to 14.5% in 2021, down to 11.7% in Q2.

Looking forward, I expect Discover's income will decline slightly due to NIM strains due to rising deposit costs; however, its naturally wide NIM limits that pressure to only 10-15% of its total net interest income. Further, its income should slow due to a rapid slowdown in lending volumes, as indicated by total US revolving consumer debt levels. However, the most significant risk to its income is a rise in defaults, particularly considering its lack of a strong capital buffer.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I am slightly bearish on DFS today. The company recently halted its share repurchase program due to its $365M regulatory charge. As its CEO is replaced, the company could face internal issues at a poor time, considering it should primarily focus on restoring its weak capital buffer. The end of repurchases may help in that aim, but not necessarily quickly enough for the company to be safe.

At a tangible core equity value of $12.5B, a $4B reduction due to estimated recessionary loan losses would cause its TCE ratio to fall to ~6.2%, indicating its CET1 ratio would likely fall into poor stress testing levels. Still, it would require a more significant recession and consumer power decline for DFS's solvency to fall clearly below regulatory minimums. While DFS faces an elevated risk profile, I do not believe it is nearly as alarming as seen in Truist Financial. However, in a recessionary scenario, Discover's balance sheet strains will lag behind those of other banks because it can take time for consumer defaults to react to economic changes fully. The largest risk to Discover is a sharp increase in unemployment, considering defaults are already becoming elevated even with very low unemployment.

Looking forward, I expect Discover's income will be pretty fickle as volatility and uncertainty expand in the consumer sphere. Personally, I would be less bearish on DFS if its market capitalization was closer to its tangible book value of $12.5B. However, the company is valued at nearly twice its book value, with a market capitalization of $23.3B. Its current valuation indeed seems appropriate for its TTM EPS level, but as a bank, its income could easily be cut in half or more by 2025; thus, its book value premium may not be sustainable. While I am bearish and expect DFS to decline by another ~25%+, I would not bet against it because it may rebound in the short term due to its immediate discount. However, by Q4, I expect the company will face growing pressure as defaults begin to rise clearly above normal levels, subject to changes in macroeconomic circumstances and consumer stability.