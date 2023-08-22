Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DIVI: A Decent Dividend-Focused Global Market ETF

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
64 Followers

Summary

  • DIVI seeks to replicate the performance of the Morningstar Developed Markets ex-North America Dividend Enhanced Select Index.
  • It appears efficient in providing access to ex-North America developed equity markets with an emphasis on dividend yield.
  • There's no question regarding its use in a diversified portfolio; I would, however, like to also talk about an alternative in this post.

Digital global business network connection and people walking in the city with technology design

FeelPic

Thesis

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) is one of the few large ETFs to aim for a dividend-focus methodology while exposing you to international markets. The fees are fair, the performance has been relatively impressive so

This article was written by

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
64 Followers
I am a self-taught value investor interested in common stocks and ETFs. I am always on the lookout for opportunities that may safely grow my retirement fund while producing alpha. My goal here is to provide investors with analysis that transparently communicates my thoughts on the securities I cover from the POV of my own capital allocation needs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.