Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bright Horizons: Near Term Headwinds Impacting Recovery

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
213 Followers

Summary

  • Bright Horizons has a strong track record of growth, but has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and changing work arrangements.
  • It posted strong earnings and tightened its revenue guidance upwards while revising its EPS guidance down.
  • The near-term outlook is challenging due to remote and hybrid work options, increasing child care costs, end of ARPA benefits and a tough macro environment tightening consumer wallets.
  • We initiate at Neutral as a result of near term headwinds to the overall demand environment.
Shot of a teacher singing with her preschool children

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) is one of the largest providers of day care services in the US with ~70% of revenues coming within the country. It had a strong track record of organic growth mixed with acquisitions with COVID

This article was written by

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
213 Followers
Investment analyst with about a decade of experience within Financial Services including a Wall Street Bank. Focused on long term value creation in select stocks that are undercovered and could have a significant growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.