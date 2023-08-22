Funtay

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) released its fiscal second quarter 2023 results on July 26, 2023.

This article is an update of my preceding article, published on May 8, 2023. I have followed HP on Seeking Alpha since September 2014.

1 - Fiscal 3Q23 Results Snapshot

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. announced a fiscal third-quarter 2023 net income of $95.29 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared to $0.16 per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago. This quarter, revenues were $723.96 million, up significantly from $550.23 million last year. The adjusted earnings were $1.09 per share, compared to $0.27 per share a year ago, beating analysts' expectations.

President and CEO John Lindsay said in the conference call:

H&P's financial results for the third fiscal quarter were significant for a few reasons. First, they demonstrate that we are achieving economic returns in the low to mid-teens, which are just above our cost of capital. Second, these financial results were achieved during a slow period when rig activity was declining primarily due to weak natural gas prices.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $292.75 million for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023 compared to $140.88 million in the prior quarter.

The total direct operating costs were $430 million for the third quarter versus $450 million for the previous quarter. The sequential decrease is also attributable to North America Solutions' lower average rig count.

In June, H&P's North America Solutions segment left the fiscal third quarter with 169 active rigs.

CFO Mark Smith said in the conference call:

The North America Solutions segment. We averaged 166 contracted rigs during the third quarter, down from an average of 183 rigs in fiscal Q2, the exit rig count of 153 was slightly less than our guided range of between 155 and 160 as rigs were released for multiple reasons, including customers exceeding their production targets, customer budget exhaustion and weak natural gas price levels. This softening in activity caused revenues to decrease sequentially by $34 million.

HP Rig Count Fiscal Third Quarter (HP Presentation)

2 - Investment Thesis

Helmerich & Payne's results were showing some weakness quarter over quarter. HP is mainly an onshore drilling business, benefiting from bullish oil prices. However, oil and gas prices have reached a temporary top recently and are weakening again. Market tightness proves elusive amid Macro Headwinds in the First Half of 2023.

The key market features in the first half of 2023 were a lack of inventory draws (signaling weak market fundamentals) and macroeconomic concerns weighing on commodity markets in general. Questions about the health of the global economy added further uncertainty to the oil market balance.

HP 1-Year Chart Brent and NG Price (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Thus, HP is a good long-term investment with a sound balance sheet and excellent growth prospects. However, because HP is tightly associated with oil and gas prices, it could easily be the first stock to drop if oil prices fall due to declining demand.

Hence, it is essential to accumulate the stock cautiously, expecting lower lows for the remainder of 2023.

I suggest trading LIFO 50% of your position to protect you from a sudden drop.

3 - Segment Discussion

3.1 - North America Solutions Segment

Operating income was $641.6 million, up 32% compared to last year. The average number of active rigs was 166.

Direct margins increased to $169.5 million compared with $57.4 million in the corresponding period of 2022. The increase was due to higher drilling activities from higher oil and gas prices.

3.2 - Offshore Gulf of Mexico Segment nearly unchanged sequentially

The company recorded an operating income of $31.2 million, down 4.6% compared to an operating income of $32.7 million last year.

3.3 - International Rigs Segment

This segment had an operating income of $48.7 million compared to an operating income of $29.1 million in the comparable period 2022. The segment posted a loss of $1.4 million compared to a loss of $6.6 million last year.

4 - Stock Performance

HP is down 4% on a 1-year basis, while Nabors Industries (NBR), its direct competitor, is down 14%. HP and NBR significantly underperformed the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH).

Helmerich & Payne - Balance Sheet: 2Q23 (Fiscal Third Quarter 2023) - The Raw Numbers

Helmerich & Payne 1Q22 (fiscal 2Q22) 2Q22 (fiscal 3Q22) 3Q22 (fiscal 4Q22) 4Q22 (fiscal 1Q23) 1Q23 (fiscal 2Q23) 2Q23 (Fiscal 3Q23) Total Revenues in $ Million 467.60 550.23 631.33 719.64 769.22 723.96 Net income in $ Million -4.98 17.75 45.54 97.15 164.04 95.29 EBITDA in $ Million 105.38 124.32 175.95 229.83* 315.52 235.08 EPS diluted in $/share -0.05 0.16 0.42 0.91 1.55 0.93 Operating cash flow in $ Million 22.61 97.75 117.27 185.38 140.88 292.75 CapEx in $ Million 67.14 78.15 79.35 96.03 85.45 100.31 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -44.53 19.59 37.92 89.35 55.43 192.44 Total cash in $ Million 350.58 332.99 349.23 347.64 244.76 293.22 Long-term debt in $ Million 541.97 542.29 542.61 542.93 542.73 545.0 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25+0.235 0.25+0.235 0.25+0.235 0.25+0.235 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 105.39 106.02 106.08 106.10 104.36 101.55 Click to enlarge

Financials And Balance Sheet Snapshot

1 - Revenues Were $723.96 Million In Fiscal 3Q23

HP Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading) Helmerich & Payne reported $723.96 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2023, up from $550.23 million in the same quarter a year ago and down 5.9% sequentially.

HP posted an income of $0.93 per diluted share versus $0.16 in the previous year's quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was an impressive $292.75 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2023 compared to $140.88 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2023. President and CEO John Lindsay commented in the press release:

Uncertainty around the macro-outlook for crude oil and natural gas prices maintained an underlying sense of apprehension in the U.S. drilling market during the quarter. Recently however, some of this uncertainty has receded, and we are starting to see signs of optimism on the horizon. In the near term, we believe that U.S. rig activity declines will likely continue into the September ended quarter,

2 - Free Cash Flow was estimated at $192.44 Million in Fiscal 3Q23

HP Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

The company recorded a trailing 12-month FCF of $375.14 million. The free cash flow for the fiscal third quarter was $192.44 million.

On June 30, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.25 per share and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.235 per share.

The Company's Board of Directors increased the maximum number of shares authorized to be repurchased in 2023 to five million common shares.

During the third fiscal quarter of fiscal 2023, H&P repurchased approximately 3.2 million shares for roughly $103 million; fiscal year to date the Company has repurchased approximately 6.5 million shares for approximately $249 million.

3 - Net Debt was $251.78 Million In Fiscal 3Q23

HP Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

The company had $293.22 million in cash, short-term investments, and $750 million available under its committed revolver. Debt was $545.0 million in fiscal 3Q23. The company shows a net debt of $251.78 million with a debt-to-capitalization of 0.6x.

Total liquidity was roughly $1.05 billion on June 30, 2023. The debt is a $550 million public bond with maturity in 2031.

HP Balance Sheet (HP Presentation)

4 - Outlook for the fourth quarter of 2023 and CapEx for full-year 2023

Helmerich & Payne expects operating gross margin for:

North America Solutions in the range of $230-$250 million

Offshore Gulf of Mexico in the range of $6-$8 million

International Solutions segment in the range of $8-$11 million.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company anticipates 141-147 contracted rigs at the end of the quarter.

CapEx is expected to be $400 million for 2023. Research and development costs will be $30 million, and depreciation and amortization costs will be $385 million for 2023.

Technical Analysis And Commentary

HP TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend

HP forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $44.5 and support at $40.15. RSI is descending at 50.

An ascending channel is a technical analysis pattern comprising a series of higher highs and higher lows. It indicates a bullish market sentiment and a gradual upward price movement.

In my preceding article, the short-term trading strategy is to trade LIFO for about 50% of your position, which I recommend this week.

I suggest selling between $44 and $45 with possible upper resistance at $46 and waiting for a retracement between $39.85 and $40.3 with possible lower support at $38.45.

Watch oil prices like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has an eventual validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.