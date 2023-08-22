Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Even Accounting For Risks In Process End-Markets, IMI Seems Undervalued

Aug. 22, 2023 11:10 PM ETIMI plc (IMIAF)
Summary

  • IMI's first-half results were slightly better than expected, with revenue growth and improved margins, driven largely by the company's leverage to the long-cycle refining, petrochemical, and oil/gas markets.
  • Destocking and cautious capex is hitting short-cycle industrial and life sciences markets, including automation, but IMI is also benefiting from investments in new areas like LNG.
  • IMI plc looks undervalued for investors willing to withstand cyclical ups and downs, with exposure to growth opportunities in green energy, automation, and life sciences.

Oil Refinery, Chemical & Petrochemical plant

zorazhuang

I can understand why investors would be nervous about companies that depend significantly upon longer-cycle process end-markets like oil/gas, refining, and so on. These markets have held up quite well as shorter-cycle markets have started to slow, but sooner or later these

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.09K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

