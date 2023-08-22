Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enterprise Products Partners: Wall Street Gets This One Right

Summary

  • I normally do not suggest you make investment decisions based on Wall Street Ratings.
  • In the case of Enterprise Products Partners, however, I think Wall Street gives the right Buy ratings.
  • The Q2 earning misses are temporary noise.
  • Fundamentally, I see a dividend champion well-diversified in all segments of the energy market, poised for long-term growth, and yielding 7.5% at the same time.
Wall Street sign, New York City, USA

mbbirdy

Thesis

For many investors, Wall Street opinions are synonymous with herd mentality and short-term orientation. However, in the case of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) here, I will argue for their BUY rating as seen in the chart below. As

Comments (2)

c
ccking3
Today, 12:15 AM
Premium
Comments (3.32K)
Your eps and profitability chart show real deterioration over the next five years and you call it stable? That chart suggests EPD is at best a hold. Fortunately I think they will do better than the chart.
S
SCBruce
Today, 12:10 AM
Premium
Comments (38)
How do you feel ET compares? Which do you prefer?
