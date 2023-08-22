Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

This post is to provide my thoughts on Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) business and stock. REYN manufactures and distributes household packaging products. The company offers preparation, cooking, cleanup, and storage solutions such as aluminum foils, plastic wrap, oven bags, and slow cooker liners. Reynolds Consumer Products serves customers worldwide. Despite an improved business relative to pre-Covid, my recommendation is a hold rating, as the stock seems to be fairly valued based on my DCF model.

Investment thesis

REYN beat the consensus EPS estimate in the most recent quarter by $0.02, reporting $0.32 EPS for 2Q23. Organic sales growth of 3% was mainly driven by pricing growth of 3%. Despite strong quarterly marketing for its foil business, volume was flat. That said, I believe the marketing efforts put in 2Q23 should have spillover effects to 3Q and future quarters as REYN saw double digits increase in media impressions across major media platforms. Management also intentionally boosted its reliance on social influencers and other appropriate media to achieve this greater level of household penetration among millennials and Generation Z. These efforts should lead to sustainable volume levels moving forward. In addition, during the 2Q23 call, management mentioned that COVID allowed the company to reset its trade program, and as a result, the company reduced the number of trade promotions it ran in 2020 and 2021. As a result, resources have been directed toward implementing tried-and-true trade promotion programs and price point optimization. Therefore, while volume was flat this quarter, I expect it to pick up eventually as REYN promotional strategies are more effective now.

In addition, I believe the business is not a lot more sustainable from an organic demand and margin point of view as sales that were driven by promotion are now a lower than the 25% during pre-covid. This provides management with a great deal of leeway in maximizing volume (shelf space) through promotion whenever necessary without sacrificing profit too drastically. The Reynolds wrap product is a good example of this strategy in action; REYN introduced temporary price reductions [TPR] and required retailers to effectively maintain them for a set period of time in order to secure shelf space and increase demand. Since TPRs have been so effective with foil, I anticipate that management will use the same strategy with their other product lines, which is a lever that management can pull to increase volume growth.

Focusing on the volume part of the story again, I expect REYN’s integrated business model to benefit from potential trade downs. REYN's pricing in this model is flexible, allowing the company to find the sweet spot where prices and demand intersect. 2Q23 provided strong evidence that this is true as Reynolds wrap increased its market share in the aluminum foil market by over 5pts as a result of increased consumer acceptance and lower retail prices, closing the price gap with private label products.

Reynolds Wrap gained more than 5 points of brand share in the foil category, gaining even more share than in the first quarter. Reynolds Wrap is responding to an improvement in retail price points and price gaps versus store brands, a return to holiday trade promotions, which were very well received by retailers and consumers over Memorial Day and leading into the 4 of July. 2Q23 earnings results call

As a result of these factors, gross margin increased by 419bps to 24.3%, the EBIT margin came in at a higher than expected 12.8%, and the EBITDA margin hit its target of 16%. Management increased the bottom of the FY23 range as a result of the 2Q beat, despite the fact that the 3Q guide is anticipated to be slightly weak. Management has forecasted a decline in Q3 revenue of between -3% and -5%, with prices remaining stable and volumes falling. With regards to the volume decline, I believe it is nothing structural. On-retail sales are responsible for 2% of the decline, while retail sales are responsible for the other 2%. For the latter, it is largely due to demand pulled forward due to Memorial Day and July 4th holidays, which drove households to stock up their household inventories. Therefore, I believe it is reasonable to anticipate lower unit sales in 3Q. Finally, REYN is also lapping its price increases last year, making comps slightly more difficult vs the past few quarters. The good news is that management has stated that they anticipate volume growth of 3% in Q4. With easy 4Q22 comparisons and rising demand in the crucial holiday season ahead, REYN should have no trouble clearing this bar.

Valuation

I believe the fair value for REYN based on my DCF model is $28. My model assumptions are that REYN will grow faster than the industry rate of low single digits over its growth years as it captures share via more effective promotion strategies and its integrated model. Eventually, growth will decline to a terminal growth rate of 2%, reflecting business maturity. The business is slightly cyclical; hence, I assumed a 9% discount rate, 100bps higher than the S&P 500's historical long-term return.

Own calculation

Risk

As REYN sells a lot of plastic-related products (wraps, etc.), it faces the ongoing risk of environmental sustainability. While this has not impacted the business in any major way, incremental pressure from investors focusing on ESG factors might reduce funds invested in REYN. This would impact stock valuations.

Conclusion

To sum up, REYN has shown improvement compared to pre-COVID times, yet its valuation appears fairly priced. Management's efforts to enhance household penetration among millennials and Generation Z, adaptable pricing and trade promotion strategies, along with an integrated business model, are expected to drive volume and margin improvements. My valuation using a DCF model suggests a fair value of $28, making the current share price fairly valued.