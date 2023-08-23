Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust: Downgraded After Dividend Reduction, I'm No Longer Bullish

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
27.43K Followers

Summary

  • Market sentiment for Medical Properties Trust has been crushed since earnings, with shares losing around 1/3rd of their value and multiple downgrades.
  • A California regulator has halted a deal that would provide financial support to one of MPW's struggling tenants, adding to negative sentiment.
  • MPW has slashed its dividend and reported a net loss in Q2, leading to concerns about its balance sheet and debt obligations.

Money on the edge

PM Images

It's been an awful year for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and its shareholders. Over the past year, shares have declined by -56.77%, and since earnings on 8/8/23, shares have lost roughly 1/3rd of their

This article was written by

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW, OHI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (14)

D
DKaaye
Today, 9:29 AM
Premium
Comments (5)
The facts I've seen suggest MPW lacks a top caliber management team. That team's decisions are what brought the company to the state it's in. All companies face adversity of varying degrees and at varying times. How management addresses (or foresees and avoids) these circumstances is every bit as important, and perhaps more, than the numbers on the financial statements.
There should be tons of great opportunity for a hospital focused REIT. When a new management team is installed (or the REIT is bought by a more capable firm), then I think it's time to invest. This team will likely continue to squander whatever opportunities present themselves. History repeats.
s
stedwy
Today, 9:25 AM
Comments (197)
Halted the deal or put it on hold?
Language matters. Your bias is showing.
s
storkdoc
Today, 9:23 AM
Investing Group
Comments (202)
The lack of transparency has always been evident, yet it has taken you 8 articles to realize it?
Dividend Miner profile picture
Dividend Miner
Today, 9:21 AM
Premium
Comments (26)
I would like to see new management put in place. Get rid of the awful “leadership”.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:17 AM
Premium
Comments (10.85K)
I have a hunch they used last Friday's 15% drop on the WSJ report about the California holding up the deal as cover on Monday to slash the dividend figuring at this point nothing to lose at $6.5
If that story didn't drop we will never know
mookdoc profile picture
mookdoc
Today, 9:14 AM
Premium
Comments (2.95K)
Lol, SA writers...All I need to see is this crap to signal my buying!
NOTE: I will place order for 700+ @ open!
z
zeroflag
Today, 9:19 AM
Comments (42)
@mookdoc Yeah, there is more reason to be bullish now than it was weeks ago. Analysts do this all the time.
cold beef cake profile picture
cold beef cake
Today, 9:13 AM
Premium
Comments (356)
When a holding goes down and down and down and you finally capitulate and sell, well, that is often the time to buy. One needs to separate the prior poor decision of buying shares with the new opportunity to buy shares. As you said, MPW now has strong(er) value because the dividend is now extremely well-covered and I thought the commentary in the release was quite decisive and confident about the new dividend level and the ability to use the surplus for business needs and debt repayment. I believe this is a BUY even though its history is clouded with the dust of its recent performance.
J
Jpiacen298
Today, 9:12 AM
Premium
Comments (5)
Steve I couldn't agree with you more that they knew they were cutting. It was also the last question on the call when the dividend was finally discussed at all. They were cowards to not announce it at that time, describe their plans and answer analyst questions. I'm left with a continued distrust and will be eagerly awaiting an opportunity to exit my underwater position.
E
Edpdds
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (882)
Love the negativity of prior shareholders…buy signal. 9% yield plus covered call equals 15-20% per yr with no gain in stk. price
A
Aenorist
Today, 9:02 AM
Premium
Comments (63)
You have a very interesting way to be not bullish" by correctly identifying how the cut was correct, the stock is undervalued and you are buying more.

I am seriously curious what you'd do if you were bullish 🤣
C
Cxb16544
Today, 9:07 AM
Premium
Comments (213)
@Aenorist ummm. Thanks for saying what I was thinking! 😳😳. S.A. has some interesting authors 😂😂
h
hpr1982
Today, 9:17 AM
Premium
Comments (4)
@Aenorist my thoughts exactly 😎
s
storkdoc
Today, 9:25 AM
Investing Group
Comments (202)
@Cxb16544 But he tricked us into clicking! Maybe he’ll make enough today to buy a coffee.
