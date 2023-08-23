Hammad Khan

Dear readers/followers,

My coverage of Nolato (OTCPK:NLTBF) has, as of yet, been a small detail of my overall coverage spectrum here on Seeking Alpha. I did publish an article almost 7 months back, and for full disclosure, I've also been adding significantly to my stake in this great company since. However, Nolato requires a fair deal of patience to invest. In this article I'm going to update you on this company and what it may deliver to you on a forward basis.

Nolato is a great business with a good upside. The results so far aren't in any way a measurement, as I see it, of the long-term appeal of this company, and there is much more to Nolato than the recent decline we've seen.

I was present at the AGM, and I will continue to frequent the company's events where possible to keep a close eye on a company I consider to be solid overall.

Let's update here and see what we have.

Nolato - Plenty to like about Polymers

So - over 80 years of history from a relatively small, $1B revenue polymer business, which puts it in the realm of the basic materials sector. What exactly gives us a significant upside here?

Simple - quality, profitability, and sales segments. The company has some of the best customers in the field of polymers, seeking to become higher-quality experts in their production. What the company sells is an appealing mix of medical solutions polymers, integrated solutions polymers, and industrial solutions polymers. These sales segments are at about a 35/40/20 split. With an above-of-6% net margin, the company is an above-average performer in the area, but it's also worth mentioning that the company has no current debt ratio on a cash/debt basis. Nolato is net cash, and this is a massive advantage in this environment. Also, interest coverage of almost 39x.

In 2023, we saw a break with the growth tradition which has been ongoing for well over a decade. While cyclical, Nolato has often managed to remain profitable and top-line growing. This is a tradition that was broken back in 2022 and continues on an LTM basis into 2023.

Nolato IR (Nolato IR)

The company's current operational trends are clearly impacted by the current macro. Sales are down, EBITDA and margins are down, and operating profit is down. What's positive is the company's fundamentals, with a rock-solid foundation, enabling the company to pivot in its current model and change to adapt to the coming times.

And it's not all bad. Medical solutions growth, despite everything, has remained positive even as the other parts have dropped. and as we've seen EBITDA margins continue to stay above 10%.

Nolato IR (Nolato IR)

As a reminder, part of why I like Nolato is their ambition to de-commoditize the polymer value chain for their segments. They do this primarily through incredibly specialized end markets with a very low margin for error. This includes sub-segments like drug delivery, endoscopy/surgery, packaging in pharma, cardiology, and in-vitro diagnostics. This appealing mix saw a 12% increase in sales, 6% adjusted for currency (the FX is currently brutal). Margins are stable, and earnings are good - for this segment.

Integrated solutions, on the other hand, cratered like a meteorite. The company is back to almost 2016 sales levels, with an EBITA margin of 4.1%, generating no more than 16M SEK in EBITA for the quarter. This segment includes the following focal areas.

Nolato IR (Nolato IR)

That's a 63% sales decrease, adjusted for FX. We have low volumes and a particularly large customer changing their sourcing strategy as the major bugbears for this development. Going more granularity into the mix, we find that automotive and EMC sales were stable or positive, while everything telco and wearable pretty much such went south back in 4Q22, and has stayed there since. There has been no marked improvement for several quarters here, and I don't see that this segment will radically improve in the shorter term either.

Nolato IR (Nolato IR)

There is no real current clear strategy beyond finding new customers and developing this segment to make up for these losses in sales. We should focus on the medical and industrial solutions sectors, where thankfully both of these are working out very well.

Nolato IR (Nolato IR)

Advantages for Nolato here lie in working with areas like gardening, packaging, furniture, hygiene, and domestic - it's probably the least specialized of the company's sectors, but it has nonetheless seen impressive trends for the past 10 years - and I expect continued, stable development over time. The sector saw a 1% sales increase, FX-adjusted, and a cushion due to strong trends in automotive, due to fewer supply chain disruptions in the industry, and this meant a more efficient production with an overall upside, resulting in a significant increase in company EBITA and a reversal of segment margins from lows in 4Q.

Nolato IR (Nolato IR)

Therefore, out of 3 segments, 2 are actually working pretty well. However, the segment that is not working well, is doing so at a significant degree with a massive sales drop on a YoY basis. The company is attempting to rectify this issue by establishing positions in new product areas and flexing production - but you don't need a degree in operational management to understand that such changes have the potential to take time - upwards of 24-36 months, conservatively speaking given how much of the company's segment sales volume seems to have been lost.

Geopolitical concerns are another issue that the company voiced when it came to this sector.

Also, worth raising, the company is seeing further potential softness in the Industrial solutions sector. This is due to the generally weaker economy, and the overall weakness of Swedish FX. If these were to materialize, we might see a 1/3 segment being positive, while the remainders go flat or negative, as with integrated solutions.

As such, Nolato is currently a fairly mixed sort of bag. It's without a doubt a qualitative business that I believe you want to own. That is the reason why I own a significant stake in my portfolio - over 1% - in the company.

Overall, the image the company conveyed in its earnings call as well as I've had in my chats with other investors and analysts is a sobering picture for the next few years at least. EMC sales are far slower than expected on the uptake - and telecom decreases are meaningful here. The company is leaning on its strength in medicine to offset some of the decline - but several key sectors are down, and seem to continue to go down. Macro and the Swedish economy and FX are a big part of this. This latest set of 8 months has been the first time in a long time that I have considered the positive impacts of a Euro adoption for Sweden.

Also, something I want to keep an eye on - housekeeping. I raised this point with one of my colleagues, because company SG&A expenses are up significantly, both sequentially and YoY. The company's explanation for it was management-level costs (Source: 2Q23 earnings call, Nolato), but this is also something we want to keep an eye on.

All in all, there are a few concerns to look for here. But when we look at where the company is actually currently trading, you may start to see why I'm actually positive here.

Let's look at valuation and let me show you why I say the company is a potentially triple-digit RoR play.

Valuation - Fundamentals and profitability dictate a significant longer-term upside to this company.

So, as I mentioned. Triple-digit RoR, that's what I see when I look at Nolato at the current valuation. The reason I see this is that the company is currently trading at an equivalent of a 10x P/E on a forward EPS basis, and around 15-16x now, compared to a typical 19-20x P/E, owing to its quality as a company.

The company also, at this price of 41 SEK, yields over 4%, which makes it a "fair" comparison to current inflation numbers in dividends. All of these factors mean that finding an annualized upside of 15%, at these assumptions, is in fact trivial.

Even forecasting the company at a lower P/E than it currently trades, in large part due to an earnings decline, the company has an upside well over 15% per year.

F.A.S.T graphs Nolato Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

I would also argue that FactSet misrepresents Nolato. It might not be a pure-play basic materials play like BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), but it's certainly more exposed than a traditional industrial conglomerate like Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). However, if we allow for a 20x P/E, which is far from outlandish looking at the company's trends, then we get potential rates of return in the 28%-35% per year, which enables that triple-digit 100% 2025E RoR.

So, Nolato is a potential triple-digit play. Such a triple-digit return would be possible if the company's expected EPS growth in 2024 and 2025E materializes. I view this as a likely occurrence based on in part the historical accuracy, where Nolato beats estimates over 55% of the time. The market and analysts have a tendency to vastly underestimate this company. However, knowing management and the company quite well, I also believe this to be a product of conservative guidance and communication. The people at Nolato are incredibly careful as to how positive they allow themselves to be. This is almost chronic, and this has resulted in outperformance over time.

I believe the same will be true going forward - because management knows very well what it is doing. The C-suite and the overall company are very good executors and capital allocators.

S&P Global gives the company a range of 57 SEK on the low side to 67 SEK on the high side, coming to an average of 61 SEK/share. That's a 49.8% upside from today's share price.

Out of 3 analysts following the company, 2 are at a positive rating for the company. I add my voice to this positivity, considering the company a solid "BUY" here, even if I see a fair amount of potential for the company to actually go lower than we see here - at least in the near term.

My assumption for Nolato is based on outperformance in the longer term. Such outperformance would have resulted in triple-digit RoR. I invest based on such, or other market-beating expectations.

Thesis

This company, despite some of its lacks, is an absolutely qualitative business with plenty of upside across most areas. While it will continue to have its ups and downs like any industrial, I believe there is a near-generational appeal to Nolato, which has proven over 80 years that it intends to remain with a sharp focus. This is similar to other Swedish companies where I've managed to eke out triple-digit profits by buying them at the right price.

My official stance is to "BUY" Nolato - but I realize that this company is far from everyone's cup of tea. There is an ADR, but it's too thinly traded for me to consider it relevant.

I give the company an overall price target of 68 SEK/share at this time, though I may adjust this higher. There is plenty of macro uncertainty baked into this price at this time. While we need to be careful, I still believe the company offers us significant value here.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This means that the company fulfills every single one of my criteria, making it relatively clear why I view it as a "BUY" here.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.