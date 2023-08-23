Scott Olson

Investment Thesis

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) offers investors the opportunity to own a casino-like business that does well in an economic slowdown, has strong demand, and has a positive outlook. The firm is the largest options exchange provider in the U.S. (32% market share) as well as the third-largest stock exchange operator by volume (13% market share).

Created by the author

Resilient Business

Unlike other companies, CBOE benefits from an economic backdrop due to increased volatility. The company introduced the volatility index (VIX) in 1993, which measures the stock market's expectation of volatility based on S&P 500 index options. Options on the VIX started trading in 2006. The more volatility there is and the more volume there is, the more fees CBOE can charge. In 2008, VIX shot all the way up to $55, and in turn, CBOE's revenue increased by 20%. Some of you might ask, What if there is no volatility? Will CBOE still outperform?

My answer is yes because the company proved how resilient its business is in Q2 23, despite the VIX dropping by almost ~34% in the second quarter. The company's net revenues still increased by 10% due to the increased demand for options (20% YoY), and 0 DTE (average volume jumped by 83%). I believe the reason for the increased volume in 0 DTE options is that they are cheap and offer a substantial upside and seems like Customers love that. Some gamble and win, and some lose.

Y Charts

I believe being an options provider is a relatively stable business model because options are used to manage risk, hedge, and offer the chance to profit substantially to both institutions and retail traders.

Two catalysts that I think can drive even more momentum for the company are the pending FINRA approval to write XSP options against long SPY ETFs and the launch of cash-settled options on Robinhood. Robinhood announced in its Q2-23 earnings call that cash-settled options are expected to launch in the first half of 2024. How does this help CBOE? Well, it allows Robinhood users to trade in cash-settled index options for the first time, exposing CBOE to more customers. Robinhood's CEO said the following:

I think on the cash-settled options front, we're also hearing from customers that that's an attractive product and will enable them to manage their risk. That's also slated to land in the first half of 2024.

As for the FINRA approval, if it goes through, then customers that are long SPY can use XSP in overwrite strategies and write covered calls. This will allow customers to better manage risk and improve the company's profitability. The company said approval is anticipated to come in Q3 23.

Capital Allocation

You would think that with a leading position and resilient business model, management would just sit on their hands, but they have been very effective at deploying capital in ways in which shareholders can benefit. The company's dividend has gradually increased, and the firm also paid two special dividends, as you can see in the chart below.

Y Charts

The company said in its 10K that one of the ways to expand is through M&A. In 2022, CBOE completed its acquisition of NEO, thereby further expanding into Canada, and on June 30, 2021, CBOE completed its acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific. The acquisition further expanded CBOE's business and allowed it to break into Australia and Japan, cementing it as a global player. The firm has also reduced its outstanding shares by 5.49% in the past five years and is forecast to spend a total of $879 million on buybacks from 2023 to 2027.

Y Charts

Company Overview

CBOE global market provides clients with cutting-edge trading offerings, clearing, and investment solutions to market participants across many different geographies (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific). Trading offerings include options, futures, US, Canadian, European, Australian, and Japanese equities, ETPs, FX, and volatility. CBOE's business has six segments: options, North American equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, global FX, and digital, and futures.

Created by the author

Over 70% of revenue was generated by transaction fees in 2022. These fees are a product of both the volume traded and the rate per contract. Proprietary products include options on SPX and VIX. Being the largest options exchange provider gives the company pricing power, which has helped them score an EBITDA margin of 77.8% in the segment.

I believe the company derives most of its competitive advantages from its industry, which I believe is underpinned by high barriers to entry due to the tight regulations, and I don't think new exchanges will be built to challenge the current ones. The rest stems from the right to offer option contracts to SPX and VIX.

CBOE has the exclusive right to offer options contracts on the S&P 500, 100 Index, and S&P Select Sector Indexes as a result of its licensing arrangement with S&P Dow Jones Indices. This exclusive license with S&P runs through the end of 2032. CBOE also has exclusive licenses with the FTSE Russell indices, the MSCI indices, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index.

Valuation

My discounted cash flow analysis implies a value per share of ~$172 which equates to a 15% return from the current price. My valuation assumes a 5-year net revenue growth CAGR of 4.15% and an EBITDA margin of 31.9% for 2027. My assumptions are based on a mix of street estimates and my own. My top-line assumptions are driven by higher fees, pricing power, and a broadening of the customer base. I model the company to generate $3.5 billion in free cash flow in the next five years. I expect this cash to be used on dividends, buybacks, and some tuck-in acquisitions to further expand market share. Using my WACC calculation of 6.81% and a terminal growth rate of 2.60%, I arrived at an equity value of $18.2 billion. With $1.2 billion in EBITDA TTM, I think the company's debt doesn't pose a threat ($1.7 billion).

Created by the author

Below is a sensitivity analysis that shows how the value per share is impacted by a different WACC and growth rate.

Created by the author

Risk

As I said before, I believe CBOE's business model is resilient, but there is one risk that I think I should mention, which is competition. Companies such as ICE and CME can give CBOE a run for their money when attractive acquisitions come about.

Takeaway

In conclusion, CBOE is a leading company with a resilient business model. Despite the VIX dropping by nearly 40% in Q2, Net Revenues increased by 10% due to the strong demand for options and 0 DTE. I believe demand will remain stable in the future because options are used as a way to manage risk and get rich quickly, especially at 0 DTE. I believe catalysts such as the pending FINRA approval to write XSP options against long SPY ETFs and the 1H24 launch of cash-settled options on the Robinhood platform will further expand CBOE's earning power. My Discounted cash flow valuations indicate a 15% upside from the current price. In my opinion, management has done well at looking after shareholder value, and in terms of risks, the company doesn't have much to worry about. The company's market expansion strategy is following a positive trend