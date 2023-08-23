Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KULR Technology: The Clock Is Ticking

Aug. 23, 2023 1:16 AM ETKULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR)
Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
1.64K Followers

Summary

  • KULR Technology's Q2'23 revenue saw impressive YoY growth of 358.8% to $2.7 million, driven by the newly launched KULR ONE platform.
  • However, the company's operating expenses increased, resulting in a bottom line loss of $6.3 million.
  • KULR is facing liquidity concerns and may need to tap capital markets or renegotiate terms with creditors to meet its short-term liabilities.

EV battery on fire

SpyroTheDragon

Back in April, I wrote an article about KULR Technology (NYSE:KULR) – an emerging thermal management solutions company. While the market opportunity is significant in light of the growing electrification and the use of batteries, KULR’s

This article was written by

Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
1.64K Followers
Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KULR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.