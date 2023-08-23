Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Boston Omaha Financials Flag Warning Signs

Aug. 23, 2023 1:18 AM ETBoston Omaha Corporation (BOC)
Tim Paul profile picture
Tim Paul
650 Followers

Summary

  • Boston Omaha's second quarter filing reveals widening financial losses, raising concerns about its commercial real estate and aviation investments.
  • The company continues to dilute shareholders by issuing more shares, and general and administrative charges have increased significantly.
  • The investment in aviation hangar developer Sky Harbour is trending in the wrong direction, with a 39% decline in equity value and potential impairment charges.

Street view in Stockholm

AlizadaStudios/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) second quarter filing reveals a widening financial loss over 6 month period belies company optimism over commercial real estate and aviation holdings. Since company has recently entered and expanded these investments, I

This article was written by

Tim Paul profile picture
Tim Paul
650 Followers
I developed my acumen as a keen stock researcher, analyst and investor for 27 years, after having read the fabulous books written by Peter Lynch and Warren Buffett. I favor small-cap stocks since these are more likely to become doubles and triples.   I believe that holding undervalued stocks backed by hard assets (land, natural gas, oil, real estate, gold, silver) will continue to offer profitable returns. Investors have a great opportunity to purchase small micro-cap stocks since Wall Street largely ignores them. I only invest in companies with a strong balance sheet-typically with zero long term debt.The Federal Reserve has engaged in devaluing the fiat "dollar" through intentional inflation by creating digital (credits to Banks) and paper money. Gold holds value as real "money"  that can not be diluted by FED policy.  Currency failures are ripe in history and the United States is not immune from this danger.  Companies that hold substantially more cash assets than debt, will better survive downturns and Investors have an opportunity to capitalize on undervalued ,emerging stocks ahead of their stock price gains. Buying before the crowd offers lucrative gains, but you must be patient. I graduated from Boston College with a degree in Economics, and hold a Masters Degree in Sports Administration.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.