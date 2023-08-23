BCAT: Asset Allocation Fund With Portfolio Of Private Investments For 'Free'

georgeclerk

While looking for high yielding investment funds, I came across the BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT), with a 10.3% forward distribution yield.

The BCAT fund is an asset allocation fund that also owns a portfolio of private investments. Although BCAT's returns since inception has been disappointing, the private portfolio does offer an interesting way for retail investors to gain exposure to pre-IPO investments. With the fund trading at a 11.5% discount to NAV, investors are essentially getting this portfolio for 'free'. I rate the BCAT fund a speculative buy on the real option of this private portfolio.

Fund Overview

The BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that provides high current income and long-term capital appreciation through an asset allocation model between equity and debt securities. At any given time, the BCAT fund may emphasize either debt or equity securities. The BCAT fund may also utilize option writing strategies to generate additional income.

The BCAT fund has $1.8 billion assets and is unlevered (Figure 1). BCAT charged a 1.42% expense ratio in 2022 after fee waivers.

Figure 1 - BCAT fund overview (blackrock.com)

Portfolio Holdings

Figure 2 shows BCAT's current asset allocation between equities and debt. As of July 31, 2023, the BCAT fund is 58% invested in equities and 48% invested in fixed income while it is short 6% in cash. The negative weight in cash does not necessarily constitute leverage by the fund. It may simply be due to timing differences between trade and settlement dates and the use of derivatives and/or reverse repo agreements.

Figure 2 - BCAT asset allocation (blackrock.com)

Figure 3 shows the fund's sector allocation in its equity portfolio. The BCAT fund's biggest equity sector weights are Information Technology (11.2%), Financials (8.0%), Health Care (8.0%), Consumer Discretionary (7.8%), and Industrials (7.2%).

Figure 3 - BCAT equity sector allocation (blackrock.com)

In fixed income, the sector weights are 21.4% Credit (both high yield and investment grade), 13.7% Securitized products, and 8.9% Agency RMBS (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - BCAT fixed income sector allocation (blackrock.com)

Figure 5 shows the BCAT fund's credit quality allocation. AAA securities probably refer to Agency RMBS securities that enjoy the backing from the U.S. government (although Fitch's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating to AA+ may likewise reduce the credit rating of these Agency RMBS). The BCAT fund also has a sizeable allocation to unrated fixed income securities at 14.3%.

Figure 5 - BCAT credit quality allocation (blackrock.com)

Unlike most CEFs that focus purely on publicly traded equities or rated fixed income securities, the BCAT fund has a sizeable allocation to private investments across both private equity and private debt. The idea is for the BCAT fund to gradually build a diversified portfolio of private investments that generally focus on technological innovation, similar to the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) or the BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ).

Figure 6 shows BCAT's private investment holdings as of June 30, 2023, worth a total of $211 million versus $1.8 billion in AUM or 11.7% of assets.

Figure 6 - BCAT private investment portfolio (blackrock.com)

Private Investments Are High Risk / High Reward

Exposure to pre-IPO private investments is a key feature of BlackRock 2.0 closed-end funds that attempt to marry public and private investments (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - BlackRock 2.0 CEFs (BlackRock investor presentation)

In bull markets, pre-IPO private investments can offer phenomenal returns for investors. For example, BlackRock's BST fund was able to invest in Klarna, a private Swedish company that pioneered the Buy-Now-Pay-Later ("BNPL") business model, at an $8.0 million cost in 2019. This investment was valued at $36 million as at December 31, 2021, for a 4.5x return (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - BST invested in Klarna in 2019 (BST 2021 annual report)

However, when markets turn south, private investments can also be marked down dramatically. As of December 31, 2022, BST's holding of Klarna was worth only $4.8 million, following a disastrous financing round at 15% of its June 2021 valuation (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - The same holding in Klarna was worth only $5 million as of December 2022 (BST 2022 annual report)

Returns

Overall, the BCAT fund has generated modest historical returns since inception in late September 2020. The BCAT fund have returned 5.7% on a 1Yr basis to July 31, 2023, and 1.8% average annual return since inception (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - BCAT historical returns (morningstar.com)

Compared to the Vanguard Balanced Index Fund (VBIAX), BCAT's historical returns so far have not been impressive (Figure 11). BCAT underperformed VBIAX in 2021 at 5.2% vs. 13.9% despite a red hot equity market that should have been conducive to its private investment portfolio. BCAT matched VBIAX's drawdown in 2022 at -13.5% vs. -13.6%. So far in 2023, BCAT has returned 9.1% compared to VBIAX's 9.9%.

Figure 11 - VBIAX historical returns (morningstar.com)

Of course, with less than 3 full years of historical performance data, it is hard to pass judgment on the BCAT fund just yet. Perhaps BCAT's private investments will IPO during the next bull market and deliver handsome returns to patient investors.

Distribution

Another key feature of the BlackRock 2.0 CEFs are their high distribution yields. The BCAT fund pays an attractive $0.1275 / share monthly distribution that was recently raised from $0.1041 in early 2023. BCAT's distribution is currently yielding 10.3% on market price and 9.1% on NAV.

Figure 12 - BCAT is yielding 10.3% (Seeking Alpha)

However, with the fund delivering modest total returns since inception, I have some reservations on the sustainability of its distribution. As we can see from the fund's 2022 annual report, the BCAT fund has heavily utilized return of capital to fund its distributions to date (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - BCAT has funded distributions with ROC (BCAT 2022 annual report)

Unless the BCAT fund can consistently earn average annual returns above 9%, its 9.1% of NAV distribution will start to cause NAV declines, which will make future distributions even harder to maintain. This is something that long-term investors should watch out for.

BCAT Trades At A Wide Discount

The BCAT fund is currently trading at a wide 11.5% discount to NAV (Figure 14).

Figure 14 - BCAT trades at 11.5% discount to NAV (cefconnect.com)

One criticism of private equity funds is that they are notoriously slow to mark down their investments, since the manager typically has a lot of leeway to maintain valuations, unless the company does a 'down round'. However, it appears sophisticated investors have 'marked down' BCAT's entire private investment portfolio, with the fund trading at a 11.5% discount to NAV.

In effect, investors considering the BCAT fund now essentially gets the portfolio of private investments for 'free'.

Conclusion

Overall, the BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust is an asset allocation CEF that also includes a sizeable portfolio of private investments that retail investors usually do not have access to. Private pre-IPO investments are high risk/high reward bets that can deliver phenomenal returns during bull markets. However, they can also cause large drawdowns during bear markets.

So far, BCAT's performance has not been impressive, lagging a passive 60/40 balanced fund since inception. The BCAT fund also pays a 9.1% of NAV distribution that appears to be too high relative to what the fund has achieved to date.

However, considering that the BCAT fund is currently trading at a 11.5% discount to NAV, it appears investors have 'written off' the entire private investment portfolio. If the IPO markets were to unthaw in the coming quarters, BCAT's portfolio of private investments could become a valuable real option. I rate the BCAT fund a speculative buy.