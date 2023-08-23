Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Mosaic Company's Current Valuation Is Attractive

Aug. 23, 2023 1:36 AM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS)
Zhong Jin profile picture
Zhong Jin
104 Followers

Summary

  • Increasing industrial demand would reduce phosphate fertilizer supply and support higher phosphate prices.
  • Potash price is stabilized.
  • Mosaic's valuation is reasonable compared to its historical levels.

Gardener with Push Spreader Fertilizing Residential Grass Lawn

welcomia/iStock via Getty Images

Business Overview

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is one of the major producers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients.

MOS is organized into the following business segments:

The Phosphates business segment owns and operates mines

This article was written by

Zhong Jin profile picture
Zhong Jin
104 Followers
I am a macroeconomic researcher with a focus on currencies, stock market indexes and government bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.