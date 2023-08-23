franz12/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In this article, I'll delve into U.S., Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS), a key player in the U.S. broadband and video service market. I'll analyze its business model, focusing on its challenges and opportunities, to produce financial forecasts and a valuation estimate. Accordingly, I'll pay special attention to its debt structure and M&A potential. My analysis shows that ATUS could be a viable investment for more speculative investors under conservative financial assumptions.

Altice

Business Overview

Altice USA, or ATUS, is a major U.S. broadband and video service market player. With a strong presence in U.S. York and the southern U.S., the company offers over five million customers high-speed internet, TV, phone, and mobile services. ATUS is focused on delivering fast and reliable connectivity, investing in technology to make its network even faster. It's a one-stop shop for both homes and businesses, offering bundled services at discounted rates.

When you invest in ATUS, you trust Patrick Drahi, who controls the company via his holding entity, Next Alt. Drahi is a renowned Israeli billionaire with an extensive track record in telecommunications and media. This is important, especially from an M&A perspective, which I'll discuss later.

Financial Forecast Assumptions

In my model for ATUS, I've taken a more cautious approach than the company's management, particularly regarding revenue projections. After all, I would rather make conservative assumptions because ATUS's financials are under considerable pressure due to its debt. Thus, my forecast is slightly more pessimistic than management's but still draws from the company's most recent earnings call slides and latest 10-K filing. You can also review my model in Excel format here.

Revenue breakdown (ATUS 2022 10-K and Edgar Torres H's elaboration.)

I've also employed a three-year trailing average to estimate the percentage of revenues for costs and expenses. So with my revenue estimates, I can quickly forecast ATUS's future financial statements (income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement). With this, we can get a more granular and realistic financial outlook. Below you'll find my forecasted income statement and balance sheet.

Income statement (ATUS 2022 10-K and Edgar Torres H's elaboration.)

Note I've also made specific assumptions for other key financial metrics to ensure the model's integrity. Restructuring expenses and other one-time operating items are constant, except for one-time events like the Sprint litigation settlement. This offers a cleaner view of the company's ongoing operational costs. Additionally, I've used the average effective tax rates from 2020 and 2021 to project future tax obligations, which are more representative because the latest effective tax rate jumped significantly higher due to one-time events. Also, for debt assumptions, I've tried to maintain them constant post-2022 but modeled a slight decrease over time of 2% as debt is repaid. However, significant debt maturities loom on the horizon starting in 2027, which is the cutoff for my model because forecasting beyond becomes impossible.

Debt breakdown. (ATUS 2022 10-K and Edgar Torres H's elaboration.)

Accordingly, I perform my discounted cash flow valuation under the FCFF approach with these assumptions. The results are as follows:

Author's DCF model for ATUS (ATUS 2022 10-K and Edgar Torres H's elaboration.)

So according to my valuation model, ATUS's fair value should be around $6.05, implying a 98% upside potential. But since my assumptions err on the conservative side, I reckon the upside could be substantially higher, especially if ATUS's financial turnaround or M&A catalysts play out (more on this later). Moreover, remember that the stock traded at $10.00 just a year ago, so such price levels are not unthinkable for ATUS.

ATUS price chart (Seeking Alpha)

The Debt Challenge

However, while the upside is compelling, it's important to realize that ATUS is not without its risks, particularly debt-related ones. ATUS's debt structure shows that 95% of its enterprise value is debt. This double-edged sword simultaneously lowers ATUS's cost of capital (WACC) and benefits its valuation. But it also amplifies its risk profile, which is the main reason for the stock's massive YTD underperformance. Hence, ATUS's investment thesis relies on its ability to wind down this mountain of debt over multiple years successfully.

At a glance, ATUS clearly needs to refinance its debts within the next three years. According to the company's latest 10K filing, annual debt maturities will escalate dramatically, soaring from less than $1 billion annually to over $5 billion in 2027. Moreover, from 2028 to 2031, ATUS will roughly see an additional $15 billion in debt maturities.

Debt maturities (ATUS 2022 10-K.)

But the debt challenge is not just a financial matter. It also involves strategic business decisions and operational efficiencies that must be sustained. Investing in ATUS consists of a series of conditions that must play out favorably. It's a long-term bet not just on the company but also on the stability of the broader economy, interest rates, and the telecom sector remaining relatively stable in the face of potentially new disruptive technologies. If any of these variables falter, ATUS's revenues could decline faster than I forecasted, putting pressure on its FCF and ability to meet debt maturities.

Debt maturities (ATUS 2023-Q2 Earnings Slides)

For instance, a recession could bring ATUS dangerously close to Chapter 11, especially considering the looming debt maturities that escalate dramatically after 2027. Even if the macroeconomic conditions hold steady, ATUS's management has to exercise prudent cash flow oversight and opportunistic debt refinancing to avoid a debt spiral. So, while the numbers look promising, they depend on many assumptions. And if any of these fail, it could significantly lower ATUS's fair value and even down to zero in the worst-case scenario.

Key Value Drivers

Also, it's worth mentioning that my ATUS valuation estimate hinges largely on the EBIT and EBITDA multiples projected by the end of 2026. I anticipate ATUS will have refinanced a significant portion of its debt and utilized its free cash flows to address its debt maturities. Then, with these financial hurdles cleared, I assume the market will likely recalibrate its view on ATUS, potentially assigning it a multiple that aligns with the sector median.

Another value driver lies in ATUS's video segment, which currently accounts for approximately one-third of the company's total revenue. ATUS's main operational issue is this segment, which is experiencing a steep YoY revenue decline of over 16%. However, the company's strategic focus on operational efficiencies, enhanced customer experience, and a tailored regional go-to-market strategy could mitigate this decline. Notably, the 49% YoY growth in self-installs is a promising indicator because customers generally more favorably receive self-installs. This could lead to quicker activations and reduced churn rates. Self-installs are also more cost-efficient and less complex, so we could see margin improvement even if the revenue decline persists.

Lastly, my model projects that ATUS will face substantial liquidity requirements in the near to medium term, specifically requiring approximately $5.78 billion in interest expense payments by the end of 2026. However, the company is also poised to generate an estimated $7.00 billion in free cash flows over the same period. This robust cash generation, underpinned by operational efficiencies, positions ATUS to meet and exceed its anticipated financing needs. I also model a relatively aggressive debt reduction of 2% per year, cutting the debt from $26.5 billion to $24.5 billion. This is promising because the numbers support the investment thesis of debt reduction over time while meeting interest payments.

Author's key forecasted figures (Edgar Torres H's elaboration.)

Importantly, these projections don't depend on aggressive revenue growth but on the company's ability to slow down its rate of revenue decline. This is another conservative assumption that aligns with ATUS's current strategic initiatives and sector headwinds. Indeed, ATUS's focus on operational efficiencies and financial discipline are promising signs of addressing its looming debt challenges. This aligns well with my conservative cumulative free cash flow projections of approximately $7.00 billion from 2023 to 2026, further strengthening the argument for successfully shoring up its balance sheet. All of these factors together support that, in the long run, excess free cash flow can be strategically deployed to pay down the debt, enhancing ATUS's financial flexibility and reducing its risk profile.

M&A Potential

Investing in ATUS is not just a bet on the company's intrinsic value but also on Patrick Drahi, who controls the firm through Next Alt. Indeed, Drahi is a seasoned player in the telecommunications and media sectors. He has built his empire through successful M&A, followed by rigorous cost-cutting and operational improvements. This background is pivotal as it strengthens the case for ATUS's financial turnaround and future M&A transactions.

In my view, ATUS is a particularly compelling target for M&A for various reasons. First, its strategic positioning in key markets, especially New York City, provides a competitive edge that enhances its attractiveness to potential acquirers. Second, the company's robust infrastructure acts as a valuable business moat. Third, ATUS's strong FCF-generating capabilities further bolster its allure for potential buyers or mergers. But more importantly, ATUS's depressed valuation creates lucrative opportunities for M&A, making it a realistic catalyst for potential upside. Yet, despite these factors, I believe this M&A optionality is not currently reflected in the stock. Investors seem overly focused on ATUS's debt profile and declining video segment. Given Drahi's track record, there is a strong case that ATUS could successfully navigate its financial challenges through a strategic merger or acquisition as well.

Conclusion

As we've seen, ATUS presents a compelling investment case but has significant risks. The company's market position and strategic infrastructure make it an attractive M&A target, especially given Patrick Drahi's history of successful M&A. However, the looming debt maturities and operational challenges in the video segment remain a concern. My conservative financial model suggests a 98% upside potential for ATUS, but this is contingent on several factors, including the company's ability to manage its debt and continued operational efficiencies. As a result, I believe that overall, more enterprising investors could find that ATUS is a compelling investment alternative. There is a realistic path to winding down its debt, and it also has sensible M&A potential. Together, these can create a lucrative mixture.