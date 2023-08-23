Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amazon Stock: Buy The Dip To Catch The Next Rip

Aug. 23, 2023
Ahan Vashi
Summary

  • Amidst a sharp rise in long-duration treasury yields, Amazon's stock has declined by ~7% from its post-earnings high of ~$144.
  • Amazon's Q2 2023 earnings report showed solid revenue and EPS beats, with growth stabilization at AWS and improved profitability in the retail business serving as highlights for the quarter.
  • Amazon's technical chart and quant factor grades remain supportive, but there is a potential for a near-term correction in the stock.
  • In my view, any significant dip in Amazon should be viewed as a buying opportunity, as AMZN stock remains significantly undervalued.
  • At ~$135 per share, I continue to rate AMZN stock a "Buy", with a strong preference for slow, staggered accumulation.
Introduction

With long-duration treasury yields climbing above March 2023 highs, the tech-led equity market rally has been losing steam since the start of August. While Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock is still in the green for

