Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cooper-Standard Holdings: An Impressive Turnaround Story That's Just Getting Started

Aug. 23, 2023 3:35 AM ETCooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)
Michael Wolman profile picture
Michael Wolman
13 Followers

Summary

  • The recovery in auto production and the increasing prominence of EVs will present a substantial revenue opportunity for Cooper-Standard in the forthcoming years.
  • Strategic cost-cutting measures, coupled with commercial agreements to recoup costs incurred during the recent years of economic downturn, have already and will continue to substantially enhance the company's bottom line.
  • The confluence of recovering auto production, the rise of EVs, and new product launches, coupled with the comprehensive cost-cutting and recovery measures, renders CPS shares an enticing opportunity.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Michael Wolman as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

3d render of a car on robotic welding line

alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

This article was written by

Michael Wolman profile picture
Michael Wolman
13 Followers
“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.”Benjamin GrahamI hold a Bachelor of Science in Finance from West Chester University of Pennsylvania (Class of '21). I am an independent value investor who is passionate about sharing my writing and analysis. My investment strategy is focused on the long term, with a time horizon of 12+ months. Over the past seven years, I have transformed my passion for investment research into a career.My objective is to locate, analyze, and present research articles about companies that, in my opinion, are trading significantly below their intrinsic values. I have a preference for researching and investing in companies that are emerging from periods of distress and benefiting from thematic tailwinds that drive their business recovery.Through the dissemination of my research, I aim to continue honing my skills as a writer and financial analyst. My primary areas of focus include, but are not limited to Industrials, Automotive, Technology, and Financials.I am eager to further develop myself as an independent analyst and writer. I am committed to engaging with the investment research community and contributing valuable content to this platform.Feel free to contact me via email with any suggestions and questions: michaelscottwolman@gmail.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.