RPT Realty: Undeservedly Discounted
Summary
- Retail REITs have become opportunistic investment opportunities, particularly in the retail sector.
- RPT Realty has experienced a relative collapse in share prices despite positive operating results.
- RPT Realty offers investors access to retail cash flow and real estate at a lower price compared to peers.
Thoughtful investors do well to occasionally pause, take measures of macroeconomic factors relative to markets, and plot new ways forward. Earlier this month, as earnings season came to a close, Dane Bowler took precisely that kind of look at retail REITs and opined that share prices had become opportunistic. An August 21 Wall Street Journal article identified retail as a bright spot in commercial real estate. If you consider where share prices have gone over the last month, the argument moves from academic to actionable.
Sector Spotlight: Retail REITs – 1 month share price performance
Of glaring note is the relative collapse of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). Like the other shopping center REITs highlighted in Dane’s article, RPT’s 2Q23 operating results demonstrated significant progress in leasing, occupancy, and same store NOI. In this article, we will take a closer look at RPT Properties to determine whether the market action signals a warning or an investment opportunity.
The Company
RPT Realty has an ~$800MM market capitalization that represents the perceived value of its equity interest in 62 open-air shopping centers mostly located in the full latitudes of the eastern/central United States.
In recent years RPT has become more significantly suburban (good), with national tenants (good), and highly grocery anchored (also good).
Within that national tenant mix and the justification to the first of the “Why RPT” items above was RPT’s not-insubstantial exposure to the now demised Bed Bath and Beyond. In a Seeking Alpha article last September, we itemized the 168 Bed Bath and Beyond properties owned by REITs and RPT ranked rather high with BBBY occupying 12 properties and providing 2.4% of RPT rental revenues. RPT management echoed the sentiments of most of the other REITs in forecasting that getting back the underpriced Bed Bath properties would be a boost to earnings. Thus far, they have delivered on that claim with strong re-leasing.
Having re-leased 4 of the 12 Bed Bath boxes for 30% rent roll-ups, management claims their new tenant roster has a halo or snowballing effect in signing and renewing additional leases.
The 2Q23 blended rent spread of 21.1% on strong volumes enabled RPT to reiterate their 2023 earnings guidance despite some downtime from the new BBBY vacancies. That reiteration is the biggest factor in making us believe the shares have become too cheap in the recent market selloff.
With FFO of $0.99/share at the forecast midpoint, RPT’s current $9.30 market price translates to a P/FFO of just 9.39x. This contrasts to the shopping center peer set FFO multiple of 12.88x. Additionally, trading at just 64% of a $14.50 consensus NAV, RPT is also more steeply discounted than peers on a net asset value comparison.
From a REIT investor perspective, comparing sector components’ implied capitalization rates is illustrative. RPT’s implied capitalization rate north of 11% leads us to believe our dollars are buying a lot more shopping center than what we get in buying shares of Kimco (KIM) at a 7% implied cap rate.
Sector Spotlight: Retail REITs – Implied Capitalization Rate
Different Options in the Same Sector
This report began by acknowledging the relative strength of the retail sector within a rather troublesome looking commercial real estate landscape. The retail REITs in the pricing graphics vary by geographic submarkets and capital structure, but they are similar in that they each want to own the real estate we visit to buy our groceries and clothes. By the metrics presented here, RPT Realty shares give investors access to retail cashflow and real estate at a lower price.
We recently got long RPT stock.
For a full toolkit on building a growing stream of dividend income, please consider joining Portfolio Income Solutions. As a member you will get:
- Access to a curated Real Money REIT Portfolio
- Continuous market commentary
- Data sets on every REIT
You will benefit from our team’s decades of collective experience in REIT investing. On Portfolio Income Solutions, we don’t only share our ideas, we also discuss best trading practices and help you become a better investor.
We welcome you to test it out with a free 14-day trial. Lock in our founding member rate of $33.25/month (paid annually) before it expires!
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation. I am an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Dane Bowler.
Full Disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RPT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P. 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Ross Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments