Crypto Rising? Beyond High Beta Equity And FTX

CFA Institute Contributors
Summary

  • Traditional finance had two dominant perspectives on cryptoassets as 2022 drew to a close. Some saw bitcoin and the like as merely stand-ins for high beta equity market exposure.
  • The correlation between Bitcoin and the S&P 500, NASDAQ, and other equity market indices has shifted conclusively from positive to negative in 2023.
  • Whatever the cryptocurrency narrative was following last year’s bear market, the negative correlation between Bitcoin and equities debunks the premise that crypto is nothing more than high beta equity exposure.

Introduction

Traditional finance had two dominant perspectives on cryptoassets as 2022 drew to a close. Some saw bitcoin and the like as merely stand-ins for high beta equity market exposure. Others believed that FTX-related reputational damage had rendered the asset

BlackRock’s interest in a Bitcoin ETF is not an outlier. Crypto’s integration into conventional finance and portfolio allocation will only gather speed in the months and years ahead.

CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

