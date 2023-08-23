First Eagle High Income Fund 2nd Quarter 2023 Commentary

Footnotes 1. The Fund commenced operations in its present form on December 30, 2011, and is successor to another mutual fund pursuant to a reorganization December 30, 2011. Information prior to December 30, 2011, is for the predecessor fund. Immediately after the reorganization, changes in net asset value of the Class I shares were partially impacted by differences in how the Fund and the predecessor fund price portfolio securities. 2. Inception date shown for the Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield Bond Index matches the High Income Fund Class I shares, which have the oldest since inception date for the High Income Fund. 3. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC (the ‘‘Adviser’’) has contractually agreed to waive and/ or reimburse certain fees and expenses of Classes A, C, I, R3, R4, R5, and R6 so that the total annual operating expenses (excluding interest, taxes, brokerage commissions, acquired fund fees and expenses, dividend and interest expenses relating to short sales, and extraordinary expenses, if any) (‘‘annual operating expenses’’) of each class are limited to 0.94%, 1.69%, 0.69%, 1.04%, 0.79%, 0.69% and 0.69% of average net assets, respectively. Each of these undertakings lasts until February 29, 2024, and may not be terminated during its term without the consent of the Board of Trustees. The Fund has agreed that each of Classes A, C, I, R3, R4, R5, and R6 will repay the Adviser for fees and expenses waived or reimbursed for the class provided that repayment does not cause annual operating expenses (after the repayment is taken into account) to exceed either: (1) 0.94%, 1.69%, 0.69%, 1.04%, 0.79%, 0.69%, and 0.69% of the class’s average net assets, respectively; or (2) if applicable, the then-current expense limitations. Any such repayment must be made within three years after the year in which the Adviser incurred the expense. * Performance for Class A shares without the effect of sales charges and assumes all distributions have been reinvested, and if a sales charge was included values would be lower. Average Annual Returns as of Jun 30, 2023 The performance data quoted herein represent past performance and do not guarantee future results. Market volatility can dramatically impact the Fund’s short-term performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than figures shown. The investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Past performance data through the most recent month-end are available at www.firsteagle.com or by calling 800-334-2143. The average annual returns for Class A Shares “with sales charge” of the First Eagle High Income Fund gives effect to the deduction of the maximum sales charge of 4.50%. Class I Shares require $1MM minimum investment and are offered without sales charge. There is no minimum subsequent investment amount for Class I Shares. The annual expense ratio is based on expenses incurred by The Fund, as stated in the most recent prospectus. Fee waivers were in effect for some of the periods shown. Had fees not been waived and/or expenses reimbursed, returns would have been lower. Inception date shown for the Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield Bond Index matches the High Income Fund Class I shares, which have the oldest since inception date for the High Income Fund. The Fund commenced operations in its present form on 30-Dec-2011, and is successor to another mutual fund pursuant to a reorganization 30-Dec-2011. Information prior to 30-Dec-2011 is for this predecessor fund. Immediately after the reorganization, changes in net asset value of the Class I shares were partially impacted by differences in how the Fund and the predecessor fund price portfolio securities. A credit rating as represented here is an assessment provided by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) of credit worthiness of an issuer with respect to debt obligations, including specific securities, money market instruments, or other bonds. Ratings are measured on a scale that generally ranges from AAA (highest) to D (lowest); ratings are subject to change without notice. Not Rated (NR) indicates that the debtor was not rated and should not be interpreted as indicating low quality. For more information on the Standard & Poor’s rating methodology, please visit standardandpoors.com and select Understanding Ratings” under Ratings Resources. The BB credit rating means that there is a higher probability for default of a debt issuer or a debt instrument. This is the grade by S&P and Fitch while the respective grade by Moody’s scale is Ba2. The BB is the second-best non-investment grade. An obligation rated ‘CCC’ is currently vulnerable to nonpayment, and is dependent upon favorable business, financial, and economic conditions for the obligor to meet its financial commitment on the obligation. Risk Disclosures All investments involve the risk of loss of principal. There are risks associated with investing in securities of foreign countries, such as erratic market conditions, economic and political instability, and fluctuations in currency exchange rates. These risks may be more pronounced with respect to investments in emerging markets. Strategies whose investments are concentrated in a specific industry or sector may be subject to a higher degree of risk than funds whose investments are diversified and may not be suitable for all investors. Investments in bonds are subject to interest-rate risk and can lose principal value when interest rates rise. Bonds are also subject to credit risk, in which the bond issuer may fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perception of the issuer’s ability to make such payments may cause the price of that bond to decline. Recent market conditions and events, including a global public health crisis and actions taken by governments in response, may exacerbate these risks. The Fund invests in high-yield securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”), which are generally considered speculative because they may be subject to greater levels of interest rates, credit (including issuer default), and liquidity risk than investment-grade securities and may be subject to greater volatility. High-yield securities are rated lower than investment-grade securities because there is a greater possibility that the issuer may be unable to make interest and principal payments on those securities. One cannot invest directly in an index. Indices do not incur management fees or other operating expenses. Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index measures the performance of global investment grade debt from 24 local currency markets, including treasury, government-related, corporate, and securitized fixed rate bonds from both developed and emerging markets. The Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield Bond Index measures the USD-denominated, high yield, fixed-rate corporate bond market. Securities are classified as high yield if the middle rating of Moody’s, Fitch, and S&P is Ba1/BB+/BB+ or below and is composed of fixed-rate, publicly issued, non-investment grade debt, is unmanaged, with dividends reinvested, and is not available for purchase. The index includes both corporate and non-corporate sectors. The corporate sectors are Industrial, Utility, and Finance, which include both US and non-US corporations. The holdings mentioned herein represent the following total assets of the First Eagle High Income Fund as of 30-Jun-2023: Triton Water Holdings, Inc. 6.25%, due 4/1/2029 1.04%; Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. 6.0%, due 10/15/2026 1.54%; Carnival Corporation 5.75%, due 3/1/2027 1.18%; IHO Verwaltungs GmbH 4.75%, due 9/15/2026 1.58%; Petrofac Limited 9.75%, due 11/15/2026 0.72%; United Natural Foods, Inc. 6.75%, due 10/15/2028 0.72%; Staples, Inc. 10.75%, due 4/15/2027 0.17%; Mercer International Inc. 5.125%, due 2/1/2029 0.35%; Centene Corporation 4.25%, due 12/15/2027 1.38%; Pra Group, Inc. 7.375%, due 9/01/2025. This commentary represents the opinion of the First Eagle High Income Fund portfolio managers as of 30-Jun-2023 and is subject to change based on market and other conditions. The opinions expressed are not necessarily those of the entire firm. These materials are provided for informational purposes only. These opinions are not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results, or investment advice. Any statistics contained herein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed. The Fund’s portfolio is actively managed and holdings can change at any time. Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk. The opinions expressed are not necessarily those of the firm. These materials are provided for informational purposes only. These opinions are not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results, or investment advice. Any statistics contained herein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed. The views expressed herein may change at any time subsequent to the date of issue hereof. The information provided is not to be construed as a recommendation to buy, hold or sell or the solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any fund or security. Third-party marks are the property of their respective owners. FEF Distributors, LLC (“FEFD”) (SIPC), a limited purpose broker-dealer, distributes certain First Eagle products. FEFD does not provide services to any investor but rather provides services to its First Eagle affiliates. As such, when FEFD presents a fund, strategy, or other product to a prospective investor, FEFD and its representatives do not determine whether an investment in the fund, strategy, or other product is in the best interests of, or is otherwise beneficial or suitable for, the investor. No statement by FEFD should be construed as a recommendation. Investors should exercise their own judgment and/or consult with a financial professional to determine whether it is advisable for the investor to invest in any First Eagle fund, strategy, or product. Investors should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Funds and may be viewed at www.firsteagle.com or by calling us at 800-747- 2008. Please read our prospectus carefully before investing. Investments are not FDIC insured or bank guaranteed and may lose value. First Eagle Funds are offered by FEF Distributors, LLC, a subsidiary of First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, which provides advisory services. © 2023 First Eagle Investment Management, LLC