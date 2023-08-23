W. P. Carey: Has The Market Lost Its Mind? No, The Market Is Right
Summary
- W. P. Carey Inc. stock has experienced a significant collapse, surprising investors who expected robust support at the $68 level. The market is right to inflict pain.
- The company's recent earnings report showed decent growth but indicated that peak growth may have been reached, and growth rates are expected to moderate.
- With the 10Y Treasury yield surging recently, the market needs to reflect more substantial headwinds on its forward dividend yields.
- The company also has substantial debt maturities over the next two years, which could complicate its normalizing rent growth rates.
- I make the case for why my conviction in WPC has weakened. Still, the current levels are relatively attractive, justifying a Buy rating.
The recent collapse in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) stock has surprised me. I must admit that I anticipated buyers holding the $68 level as it was a critical support zone. However, the market "has spoken," we must acknowledge that the sellers have probably gotten the downward de-rating spot on.
WPC buyers attempted a reversal from its late June lows, surging higher until it reported its second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release in late July 2023. As such, my previous Strong Buy rating likely helped holders to capitalize on its June selloff, partaking in the sharp pre-earnings upward reversal in July.
Notwithstanding the recovery, WPC formed a distinct bull trap in late July despite posting pretty robust earnings, as the market denied buyers a further recovery. But why? Buyers would likely argue that the company posted a decent release, with contractual same-store rent growth of 4.3% in Q2.
However, the company also highlighted that it was likely W. P. Carey's peak growth. While management guided to "strong internal growth for the second half," it anticipates "same-store rent growth averaging around 4%." As such, it does make sense that we could have witnessed a peak in underlying growth rates, which is expected to moderate further in 2024. As a reminder, management highlighted that its forecasts suggest "an average of around 3% for contractual same-store rent growth in 2024 based on current inflation forecasts."
I believe investors are likely pricing in the risks of W. P. Carey potentially missing its same-store rent growth estimates in FY24 if inflation forecasts are revised downward further. With 54% of its contractual base rent increases attributed to CPI-linked metrics, downside risks to estimates must be accounted for.
The market is likely concerned that W. P. Carey's forward estimates are too optimistic, given that inflation rates have probably peaked. However, investors need to assess the complexity of the lagged effects on its rent growth profile. Hence, there could be further downside risks to growth for FY25, suggesting investors were likely trying to price in a steeper fall to rent growth over the next two years.
It might be helpful for investors to note that W. P. Carey's same-store rent growth averaged well below 2% between Q3'20 to Q4'21. As such, a growth normalization phase due to peaked inflation rates and lagged effects on its rent growth performance should be anticipated.
Furthermore, significant headwinds related to its debt maturity profile over the next two years could affect its average portfolio interest rates. Accordingly, W. P. Carey faces 37.5% of its debt maturing between 2024 and 2025. With the surge in yields lately, as the market priced in a more resilient economy, market operators are likely concerned about significant execution risks as the company deals with its substantial debt maturities.
Related to that, with the 10Y yield surging to 4.36% recently, investors are justified to demand a higher dividend yield from WPC, as its forward yield fell toward the 6.7% zone (10Y average: 5.9%).
As such, I believe the market is right to strike WPC holders recently to reflect these headwinds. However, I'm also of the opinion that the hammering has led to another relatively attractive entry level for investors.
I assessed that WPC could face near-term downside, as it's mired in "no man's land" straddling between the lost-support level of $68 and its next critical support of $60. However, the hammering seems significant enough, considering its recent price action and forward dividend yields. Unless the 10Y yields continue surging to much higher levels, which I don't anticipate, WPC could form its bottom.
Losing the $68 support level is a significant development. As such, while I would like to keep to my Strong Buy rating, my price action instincts suggest it's no longer viable. Despite that, WPC remains a Buy, given its near-term bottoming signals and a potentially topping 10Y yield. Hence, investors can still consider adding more shares at the current level.
Rating: Downgraded to Buy. Please note that a Buy rating is equivalent to a Bullish or Market Outperform rating.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
