Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

W. P. Carey: Has The Market Lost Its Mind? No, The Market Is Right

Aug. 23, 2023 2:15 PM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)7 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • W. P. Carey Inc. stock has experienced a significant collapse, surprising investors who expected robust support at the $68 level. The market is right to inflict pain.
  • The company's recent earnings report showed decent growth but indicated that peak growth may have been reached, and growth rates are expected to moderate.
  • With the 10Y Treasury yield surging recently, the market needs to reflect more substantial headwinds on its forward dividend yields.
  • The company also has substantial debt maturities over the next two years, which could complicate its normalizing rent growth rates.
  • I make the case for why my conviction in WPC has weakened. Still, the current levels are relatively attractive, justifying a Buy rating.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Inflated balloon dollar sign

Eoneren

The recent collapse in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) stock has surprised me. I must admit that I anticipated buyers holding the $68 level as it was a critical support zone. However, the market "has spoken," we must acknowledge that the sellers

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
27.27K Followers

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

R
REITinveator2022
Today, 2:53 PM
Comments (1)
How much of the debt that is maturing in 2024 and 2024 will be offset by the disposition proceeds from the UHaul properties?
tycoonRN profile picture
tycoonRN
Today, 2:45 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (179)
WPC is a poor investment choice for many, such as momentum investors, traders and growth investors. It is well aligned for those looking for a core hold seeking fixed income; a category into which I fall. Personally I don't mind beaten down stocks with a good track record in spite of headwinds. In exchange I get paid to wait for when the headwinds to subside I also obtain capital gains when they do from the dividends reinvested.
caaaad profile picture
caaaad
Today, 2:31 PM
Premium
Comments (917)
Which is it? Pick an article. Goes both ways
arok79 profile picture
arok79
Today, 2:44 PM
Comments (5.32K)
@caaaad that’s the point. Get clicks and cover all your bases so in the end you can see I see I was right.
s
sa78216dmreit
Today, 2:28 PM
Comments (193)
When your investment goal is income and you have a long time horizon, you can safely buy WPC and hold it for long term. At least that is my rationale for accumulating WPC at these prices. I'll check back in 5 years.
o
oonert
Today, 2:23 PM
Comments (581)
Keep calm and DRIP on.
r
runnerguy506
Today, 2:23 PM
Comments (107)
The REIT industry is in a bear market as shown by the VNQ. WPC is a REIT. Therefore it’s down like the other REITs.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.