Yongyuan Dai

A Quick Take On Autozi Internet Technology

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (AZI) has filed proposed terms to raise $22.5 million in gross proceeds from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended F-1/A SEC registration statement.

The firm operates a network of sales and service centers for automobiles in China.

AZI’s topline revenue has declined sharply in its most recent reporting period.

Given the risks the company faces in its Chinese operations, its declining revenue, valuation assumptions and profile at IPO, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell.

Autozi Overview

Beijing, China-based Autozi Internet Technology was founded to develop an online platform and offline network of multi-brand sales and service capabilities for imported cars, EVs and hybrid automobiles in the PRC.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Dr. Houqi Zhang, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously vice president of Lenovo Group Limited, responsible for strategy and corporate operations.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

NEV (New Energy Vehicle) sales

Supply chain cloud platform

Network of independent service centers

New car and parallel import car sales

Auto parts and accessories sales

Automotive insurance-related services

As of March 31, 2023, Autozi has booked fair market value investment of $147.3 million in equity. from investors, including Qizhi Investment Management, Qichuang Development Co, Huachuang (Fujian) Equity Investment Enterprise and JiuZhou JY Investment Limited.

Autozi - Customer Acquisition

The firm markets its services to consumers wishing to purchase new cars or accomplish repair and maintenance requirements.

Most of its service centers are currently located in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities.

As of March 31, 2023, the company had 252 stores across five provinces and 17 cities.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 1.2% FYE September 30, 2022 1.2% FYE September 30, 2021 3.8% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing expense, fell to negative (22.3x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 -22.3 FYE September 30, 2022 36.8 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Autozi’s Market

According to a 2023 market research report by Maximize Market Research, the Chinese market for automotive parts and repair aftermarkets is expected to reach $3.3 trillion by 2029.

The specialty auto parts market attained a $2.1 trillion level by the end of 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the growing purchases of automobiles in China and the consequent need to repair them on a timely basis.

Also, the Chinese automotive parts market is primarily by foreign-owned suppliers that had a 70% revenue share in 2022.

The company faces fierce competition from new & used car dealers as well as highly fragmented vehicle repair options for consumers.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.’s Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply dropping topline revenue

Tiny gross profit and gross margin

Material operating loss and cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 43,951,000 -21.4% FYE September 30, 2022 $ 120,348,000 79.0% FYE September 30, 2021 $ 67,223,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 291,000 -34.3% FYE September 30, 2022 $ 716,000 -50.9% FYE September 30, 2021 $ 1,458,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 0.66% -0.1% FYE September 30, 2022 0.59% -72.6% FYE September 30, 2021 2.17% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ (2,400,000) -5.5% FYE September 30, 2022 $ (6,165,000) -5.1% FYE September 30, 2021 $ (5,748,000) -8.6% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ (8,232,000) -18.7% FYE September 30, 2022 $ 9,030,000 7.5% FYE September 30, 2021 $ (12,746,000) -19.0% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ (1,572,000) FYE September 30, 2022 $ (4,864,000) FYE September 30, 2021 $ (2,242,000) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of March 31, 2023, Autozi had $1.8 million in cash and $39.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was negative ($4.0 million).

Autozi’s IPO Details

AZI intends to sell 2.5 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $9.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $22.5 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Class A stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share. The sole Class B shareholder, the company founder and CEO Mr. Zhang, will be entitled to have twenty (20) votes per share and will have voting control of the company immediately post-IPO.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $503 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 4.65%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility, so the stock is a very low float stock.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

Management says the firm qualifies as an ‘emerging growth company’ as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately 50% for enhancing our supply chain management capabilities, expanding and optimizing our warehouse coverage, integrating supply chain resources of automotive and auto parts; approximately 30% for expanding the size and coverage of our MBS stores network, conducting marketing activities to enhance brand awareness and expanding our operating and supporting team; approximately 10% for investment in technology innovations to continue upgrading our proprietary and self-developed online supply chain cloud management platform and SaaS platforms; and approximately 10% for general corporate purposes, which may include strategic investments and acquisitions, although we have not identified any specific investments or acquisition opportunities at this time. (Source - SEC)

The firm does not currently have an equity compensation incentive plan in place.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available. It is common for Asia-based companies to not provide any roadshow materials for their IPO.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the company founder is subject to a legal claim totaling RMB81.5 million which the firm is actively negotiating a settlement in relation to.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is US Tiger Securities, a company that frequently seeks to underwrite IPOs for Chinese firms looking to list their shares on U.S. public markets.

Valuation Metrics For Autozi

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $483,665,400 Enterprise Value $502,957,400 Price / Sales 4.46 EV / Revenue 4.64 EV / EBITDA -81.41 Earnings Per Share $0.12 Operating Margin -5.70% Net Margin 5.86% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 4.65% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $9.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$3,968,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -0.82% Debt / EBITDA Multiple -2.13 CapEx Ratio -25.81 Revenue Growth Rate -21.39% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About Autozi

AZI is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its growth initiatives and working capital requirements. The company’s financials have produced declining topline revenue, small gross profit and gross margin and significant operating losses and cash used in operations. Free cash flow for the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was negative ($4.0 million).

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable as revenue has decreased; its Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple fell to negative (22.3x).

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the company's growth and working capital requirements. AZI is also subject to various Cayman Islands and PRC regulations regarding the payment of dividends.

The market opportunity for sales and repair & maintenance of vehicles and their components in China is large and growing. However, the market is highly fragmented and subject to intense competition.

US Tiger Securities is the sole underwriter and the three IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (32.7%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Like other companies with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.

The Chinese government's crackdown on certain IPO company candidates combined with added reporting and disclosure requirements from the U.S. has put a damper on Chinese or related IPOs resulting in generally poor post-IPO performance.

Also, a potentially significant risk to the company’s outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA act, which requires delisting if the firm’s auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.

The Chinese government may intervene in the company's business operations or industry at any time and without warning and has a recent history of doing so in certain industries.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.

Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include the difficult macroeconomic environment in China and a glut of EVs that may depress prices.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 4.64.

The stock will also be a very low float stock, which may attract day traders interested in the potential for volatility. Such IPOs have recently produced extreme volatility and have dropped precipitously from their IPO price to produce sharp losses for investors.

Given the risks the firm faces in its Chinese operations, its declining revenue, valuation assumptions and profile at IPO, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced