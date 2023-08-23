Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VIX Options Volume On Pace To Exceed 2017 Record

Aug. 23, 2023 5:25 AM ETS&P VIX Index (VIX)VXX, VXZ, VIXY, VIXM, UVXY, SVOL, SVXY, TVIXF
Cboe Global Markets
Summary

  • VIX volatility index option volumes are averaging over 740k contracts a day so far this year, which if sustained, would make 2023 a record volume year.
  • VIX 2M skew (25-delta call/put ratio) has increased to near a 5-year high on the back of demand for VIX upside calls.
  • Markets crash when investors all rush for the exit at once; as leverage builds, the potential for a disorderly sell-off increases.

Vix index and dollar index stockmarket and cyptocurrency going to bull stage after infaltion increse

primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

By Mandy Xu

What’s Driving the Resurgence in VIX Options Trading?

VIX® volatility index option volumes are averaging over 740k contracts a day so far this year, which if sustained, would make 2023 a record volume year. This is

Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

