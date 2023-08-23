xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) have risen 15% YTD. Despite the fact that we have seen a faster recovery in demand for the company's products than previously expected, I believe this is still not the best time to go long. On the one hand, I like the fact that financials have begun to recover from the previous quarter, however, on the other hand, I believe that the company's expectations for the second half of the year look very optimistic.

Investment thesis

First, I do not expect to see a quick recovery in discretionary consumer spending in the second half of 2023 if inflation slows as consumers continue to face high everyday spending. Secondly, I like management's initiatives to optimize operating costs, however, in my personal opinion, the potential for increasing operating efficiency in 2023 is rather limited. In addition, the decline in guidance for 2023 reflects weak trading trends that are still ongoing due to pressure on consumers from macro headwinds.

Company overview

The Latham Group designs and manufactures swimming pools and pool covers. The main revenue segments are Inground Swimming Pools (51% of revenue), Covers (16% of revenue) and Liners (33% of revenue). The company operates in the markets of North America, Australia and New Zealand. The main brands are Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, etc.

2Q 2023 Earnings Review

The company's revenue decreased by 14.3% YoY due to a decrease in sales volumes by 17% YoY, while prices rose by only 3% YoY. The largest contribution to the decline in revenue was made by the In-ground swimming pools and Covers segment, where revenue decreased by 19.3% YoY and 25.1% YoY, respectively, while in the Liners segment, revenue increased by 2.8% YoY . You can see the details of the revenue mix change in the chart below.

Revenue mix (%) (Company's information)

Gross profit margin decreased from 32.7% in Q2 2022 to 28.4% in Q2 2023 due to declining economies of scale and sales of higher value inventory.

Gross profit margin (Company's information)

SGA expenses (% of revenue) decreased from 20.2% in Q2 2022 to 17.1% in Q2 2023 due to a reduction in employee incentives and optimization of operating expenses. Thus, the operating margin decreased from 9.0% in Q2 2022 to 7.6% in Q2 2023.

Op. expenses (% of revenue) & op. margin (Company's information)

In addition, I would like to note that the company has slightly reduced guidance for 2023. Thus, the current revenue forecast assumes a decrease of 14%-18% YoY due to lower demand for new in-ground pool installations.

Guidance (2023) (Company's information)

My expectations

As I said earlier, I like the fact that we are seeing the first signs of stabilization and recovery in demand for the company's products, however, in my personal opinion, the company's current expectations are optimistic. First, I think that consumer spending will be delayed to a slowdown in inflation because consumers will continue to face higher spending on food, rent, and interest payments. Secondly, if we take a closer look at the company's guidance for the second half of the year, we can see that management expects a 4%-14% YoY decrease in revenue relative to 2H22. In my personal opinion, the current range of declines is quite wide and reflects the high risks that come with a recovery in consumer demand.

In addition, I believe that the potential for recovery of operating margins is limited. Of course, we will see a recovery compared to the previous quarter due to the growth of the gross margin, however, in my personal opinion, the level of operating margin will be lower than in 2022. Firstly, the company has already carried out staff reductions and increased product prices. If we look at the company's SGA cost reduction initiatives that management talked about during the Earnings Call, we can see that in the second half of 2023 we could see cost reductions of approximately $6 mn, which equates to about 1% of revenue per 2022 Thus, I believe that cost optimization during 2023 will not have a significant impact on operating margin.

We expect to realize $12 million in annualized cost savings, with $6 million expected to be realized in fiscal 2023 from these actions.

In addition, the company continues to face reduced economies of scale, which leads to deleverage effects, because part of the operating costs (rent, salaries) is fixed.

Risks

Margin: decreasing economies of scale, rising wages and raw materials (Kevlar fiber, aluminum) costs can lead to a decrease in the operating profitability of the business.

Revenue: a decrease in consumer demand for the company's products due to lower consumer confidence due to lower real revenues could have a negative impact on revenue growth rates in future periods.

Drivers

Revenue: recovering consumer spending, expanding into new geographies, raising product prices, increasing in-app conversions, and running an effective marketing campaign can help boost a company's revenue growth.

Valuation

Valuation Grade is B-. On an EV/EBITDA (FWD) multiple, the company trades at 8.3x, which implies a discount to the sector median of around 14%. On the one hand, I like the fact that the company's shares are relatively cheaply priced, but on the other hand, I don't think you should make a buying decision based on an attractive valuation alone because: 1) the current valuation doesn't look abnormally cheap, and 2 ) the presence of growth catalysts/drivers in the coming quarters is associated with high risks, which relate to the dynamics of the recovery in demand for the company's products

Multiples (SA)

Conclusion

I believe that investors need to wait for the results for the next 1-2 quarters in order to better understand how sustainable the trend towards recovery in consumer spending on swimming pools is. So for now my recommendation is HOLD.