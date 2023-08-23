Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Regal Rexnord Corporation: Solid Company But Wait For Better Price Levels

Aug. 23, 2023 5:50 AM ETRegal Rexnord Corporation (RRX)
GrowthInvesting
Summary

  • Regal Rexnord posted solid Q2 FY23 results with a significant increase in sales.
  • The company's growth trajectory looks solid, with potential for even better results in the future.
  • RRX is undervalued compared to its peers and has a lower valuation, but the technical chart indicates a correction might happen.
  • Hence I assign a hold rating on RRX stock.

Tower with electric power lines for transfering high voltage electricity located in agricultural cornfield. Delivery of electrical energy concept.

Bilanol/iStock via Getty Images

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) manufactures power transmission components, air-moving products, and industrial powertrain solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Industrial Systems, Motion Control Solutions, Climate Solutions, and Commercial Systems. RRX posted solid Q2 FY23 results with a significant increase in

I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

