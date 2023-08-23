Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Japan's Economic Growth Quickens In August As Service Sector Counters Factory Decline

Summary

  • Growth across Japan's private sector economy quickened midway into the third quarter of 2023.
  • Higher input cost inflation contrasted with a decline in output price inflation.
  • Further upsides in the near term may nevertheless be limited given the trend for private sector expansion thus far into the second half of 2023.

Japan flag with stock market finance, economy trend graph digital technology.

manassanant pamai

Growth across Japan's private sector economy quickened midway into the third quarter of 2023, according to flash PMI data. This extended the growth streak that began at the start of the year and was again supported by solid services activity

