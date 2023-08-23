Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DraftKings: Increasing Competition Pushes Back Path To Profitability

James S. Wood profile picture
James S. Wood
20 Followers

Summary

  • DraftKings' stock price has more than doubled YTD due to strong revenue growth and upgraded guidance, but the rally may be overdone.
  • Increasing competition from new entrants like Fanatics and ESPN pose risks to DraftKings' market share.
  • DraftKings' revenue growth is unsustainable in the long run, relying on expansion into new states and increasing the holding rate, which may lead to customer churn.

Executive Summary

DraftKings' (NASDAQ:DKNG) share price has more than doubled since the beginning of the year. This has been driven by strong revenue growth and an upgrade to full-year guidance. In conjunction with their Q2 earnings release, DraftKings increased their full

I have a masters degree in Economics and previously worked for a long / short investment fund. I have been investing in either a professional or personal capacity for over 5 years and I now focus primarily on short selling opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in DKNG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

M
Medguy
Today, 8:06 AM
Premium
Comments (1.48K)
James,
Appreciate your perspective. Always helpful to know the con side of any issue.
We hope your followers pull this stock back a bit more so we can accumulate more based on the pro argument. DKNG and Fanduel are increasing market share. Pay attention to the upcoming NFL season, Golden Nugget attributes and several new functions DKNG is rolling out. We side the excellent and very thorough UBS report issued a few days ago. Some excerpts:
"Updating estimates, PT raised to $39 from $30
We are raising our estimates following a better than expected performance in Q2. We expect DKNG to continue driving structural improvement from improved parlay mix and stronger customer retention/engagement which should drive OSB hold higher and help DKNG gain further OSB GGR market share. Our PT goes to $39 from $30 and our '25E EV/EBITDA multiple remains unchanged."

and

"DKNG expects leg count to grow on parlay bets with the launch of new bet slips
(powered by in-house SGP model) rolling out this fall. DKNG will be launching new products for NFL season. We note MA, where OSB launched in Mar'23, has not yet had an NFL season, so their inclusion this season should be a positive tailwind for DKNG. KY, NC, VT, and Puerto Rico have authorized OSB and would add another 6% of the US population - DKNG is currently live with OSB in 21 states, representing 44% of the US populations."

NFL season will take DKNG much higher and outperform the market. IMHO
