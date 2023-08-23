Sticking With Apellis: Navigating Syfovre's Safety Measures In A Volatile Market

5./15 WEST

Introduction

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) develops unique treatments for unmet medical needs. In 2023, the FDA approved Syfovre for GA, affecting 1 million Americans, and Empaveli for PNH in 2021.

In my previous analysis of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, I highlighted the uncertainty surrounding Syfovre, which led to a ~50% share drop. While the company's proactive response was admirable, I advised investor caution and downgraded my recommendation from "Buy" to "Hold." I emphasized the importance of monitoring the retinal vasculitis investigation, noting its potential to significantly impact stock and market position. Although I figured Q2 revenue should remain unaffected, a slowdown in prescriptions is expected. Despite the challenges, I stated that Apellis's long-term potential remains strong.

Recent developments: Apellis Pharmaceuticals provided a safety update, reporting a 0.01% incidence of retinal vasculitis with Syfovre. They advised against using certain 19-gauge needles, suggesting 18-gauge ones instead, although no direct needle-link is yet established.

The following article discusses Apellis Pharmaceuticals' recent safety concerns with its drug Syfovre, financial standings, and potential market challenges.

Q2 2023 Earnings

Looking at Apellis' most recent earnings report, as of June 30, 2023, they held $616.3M in cash, up from $551.8M at the end of 2022, with expected funding for operations into Q1 2025. Q2 2023 revenues totaled $95.0M, a substantial increase from the $16.3M reported in Q2 2022, driven by sales of EMPAVELI and Syfovre and Sobi collaboration. Cost of sales for Q2 2023 rose to $8.4M from just $0.1M in 2022 due to the manufacturing of both drugs. R&D expenses slightly dropped to $95.7M, while G&A expenses nearly doubled to $111.4M due to increased employee, consultancy, and operational costs. The net loss for Q2 2023 was $122.0M, an improvement from the $156.0M loss in Q2 2022.

Liquidity & Cash Runway

Turning to Apellis Pharmaceuticals' balance sheet, the total cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023, is $616.3M. The company doesn't have any marketable securities or investments listed in the balance sheet, so this entire amount represents their liquid assets. The net cash used in operating activities for the first half of 2023 is $327.8M, which translates to an average monthly cash burn of $54.6M ($327.8M/6 months). Based on these figures, Apellis has an estimated cash runway of about 11.3 months ($616.3M divided by $54.6M per month). However, these estimates are my own and may differ from other analyses. Despite a substantial cash position, the company's high monthly cash burn and the expected revenue decline of Syfovre could raise liquidity concerns if they don't curtail their expenses or raise additional financing. Furthermore, Apellis carries debts like convertible senior notes and development liabilities, which might necessitate future financing rounds or strategies to manage these obligations effectively.

Valuation, Growth, & Momentum

According to Seeking Alpha data: Apellis has a relatively small debt relative to its market capitalization, complemented by a significant cash position. Its enterprise value stands at $3.09B. In terms of valuation, key metrics such as P/E ratios are not mentioned, but its Price/Book ratio is high at 10.71, and its EV/Sales ratio is also elevated at 16.77. On the growth front, the company is projecting significant revenue growth, with sales expected to nearly triple by 2025, alongside an improvement in earnings per share. However, stock momentum is currently negative, with a notable downward trend over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 considerably.

Apellis Adopts 18-Gauge Needle For Enhanced Syfovre Safety

Apellis Pharmaceuticals discovered structural anomalies in the 19-gauge filter needles of some Syfovre injection kits. Despite the lack of a confirmed link between these needles and retinal vasculitis, Apellis now recommends the 18-gauge needle. Out of over 100,000 distributed Syfovre vials, there's a 0.01% incidence rate of retinal vasculitis per injection, per Apellis, totaling nine cases with different patient outcomes.

Historical parallels exist. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, patients using the anemia drug Eprex experienced Pure Red Cell Aplasia (PRCA). Investigations revealed concerns with both a new drug formulation and the rubber stoppers in pre-filled syringes. The combination possibly induced immune reactions. Consequently, the manufacturer advised using alternative administration methods and adjusted the formulation. Apellis's shift to the 18-gauge needle reflects similar past decisions, highlighting the significance of both drug composition and administration tools in ensuring safety.

The path forward for Apellis includes rigorous monitoring of vasculitis instances, especially after the universal adoption of the 18-gauge needle. If the frequency of adverse events drops, it might indicate a correlation between the needle's structure and the condition.

Regarding investment, the 33% after-hour stock surge post-update suggests heightened investor confidence in Apellis's ability to manage and potentially resolve the safety concern. However, one must question whether this sharp rise is justified. While the needle recommendation reduces some uncertainties, the underlying issue hasn't been definitively resolved. The update removed a portion of the risk, but not entirely.

Given the current data and Apellis's responsive approach, a cautious optimism is advised for investors. The recent stock increase could be seen as a market overreaction, given the persisting uncertainties. Yet, with the needle variable partly addressed, a layer of risk has been diminished. Monitoring the situation closely and evaluating future updates will be essential before making more definitive investment decisions.

My Analysis & Recommendation

In conclusion, Apellis Pharmaceuticals stands at a critical juncture in its journey, as it grapples with potential safety concerns surrounding its flagship product, Syfovre. The reported incidence of retinal vasculitis, though minimal, necessitates ongoing vigilance. The shift to the 18-gauge needle may be a commendable proactive step, but a careful examination is required over the upcoming months to discern if the observed adverse events are genuinely attributable to the administration tools or the drug itself.

Notably, Apellis will be tested on another front with Astellas Pharma's FDA approval for Izervay, a direct rival to Syfovre. The introduction of this new player in the market may erode Apellis' revenue and market share, especially if the safety concerns surrounding Syfovre persist or escalate. Investors should be attentive to how the firm strategizes against this competition, and how both drugs fare in terms of efficacy, safety, and market acceptance.

Moreover, while Apellis's financials paint a promising picture, underlined by substantial revenue growth and a strong cash position, the high monthly cash burn and looming debt obligations could pose challenges. The company might need to strategize its financing in the coming months, ensuring that the equilibrium between its assets and liabilities is maintained.

Looking ahead, it is pivotal for investors to monitor how the vasculitis cases trend post the 18-gauge needle implementation, and equally vital is observing how Apellis responds to the increasing competition from Izervay. As the drug's use might have naturally drifted in numbers due to the initial concerns, it's critical to discern if the reported adverse events correlate with the drug's administration or are an inherent risk of the drug itself.

Considering the myriad of factors - the looming competition, unresolved safety concerns, and the company's financial trajectory - my investment recommendation for Apellis Pharmaceuticals remains "Hold". In light of both the risks and prospects, Apellis seems fairly valued at these prices. Investors should continue to anticipate significant volatility ahead as the situation continues to evolve.