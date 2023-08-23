Sundry Photography

Investment thesis

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is one of the most innovative cybersecurity companies and has a solid ecosystem enabling it to cross-sell and up-sell its offerings to customers. Having a vast customer base also allows the company to analyze big data to improve its offerings and the quality of its cybersecurity services. All these competitive advantages enable the company to grow at a staggering pace. This revenue growth is of very high quality because the company consistently demonstrates impressive profitability metrics expansion. Despite being a relatively young company spending vast resources on marketing and R&D, CRWD consistently demonstrates a wide free cash flow margin. CrowdStrike looks like a wonderful company with an attractive valuation, according to my analysis. All in all, I assign the stock a "Strong Buy" rating.

Company information

CrowdStrike is a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data via a software-as-a-service [SaaS] subscription-based model. According to the latest 10-K report, the company had over 23 thousand subscribers as of January 31, 2023.

The company's fiscal year ends on January 31 as a sole operating and reportable segment. CRWD generates about 30% of its revenue outside the U.S.

Financials

CRWD went public in the summer of 2019, so we have a relatively short earnings history publicly available. The company's financial performance has been solid. Over the last seven years, revenue grew by over forty times, about 87% CAGR. The gross margin expanded significantly as the business scaled up, from 36% to 73%. The operating margin for the last full fiscal year was negative at -8.5%, but the improvement over the past seven years was impressive. It is good that CRWD demonstrated a solid free cash flow [FCF] margin ex-stock-based compensation [ex-SBC] over the last three years.

Author's calculations

The company fuels its growth with substantial reinvestments in marketing and R&D. The fact that CRWD's R&D to revenue ratio is above 25% is a solid bullish sign for me, meaning that the management is highly committed to innovation and building long-term value for shareholders. SG&A still represents more than half of the company's sales, meaning CRWD has solid room for operating margin improvement.

Consistent FCF in recent years means the company can sustain a healthy balance sheet. CRWD is in a substantial $2.14 billion net cash position, and its liquidity metrics are in excellent shape. Despite having a strong balance sheet and consistently positive FCFs, the company neither pays dividends nor repurchases its own stocks. This capital allocation approach looks sound because the stellar revenue growth pace means it would be more beneficial over the long term to shareholders if the company reinvests capital to fuel further growth and innovation.

Seeking Alpha

The latest quarterly earnings were released on May 31, when the company topped consensus estimates. Revenue growth demonstrated strong growth momentum with a 42% YoY increase. The non-GAAP EPS followed the top line, increasing from $0.31 to $0.57. Profitability metrics continued their impressive expansion. The gross margin improved YoY from 74% to %75.5. The operating margin was still negative, but it is now very close to breaking even at -2.8%. As a result of revenue growth and profitability metrics expansion, the cash flow from operations demonstrated a staggering 40% YoY growth.

Seeking Alpha

The upcoming quarter's earnings are scheduled on August 30. Consensus estimates forecast quarterly revenue to be at $724 million, representing a 35% YoY growth. The adjusted EPS is expected to expand notably, from $0.36 to $0.56.

Seeking Alpha

I like that CrowdStrike offers multiple cybersecurity products to its customers, meaning the company has solid cross-selling opportunities. When the company is able to execute continuous cross-selling, it means that customer acquisition costs have the potential to decrease sharply over the long term. I consider CRWD's extensive partnership ecosystem as another strong strategic move of the management. This unlocks more integrated products and services to customers, increasing their switching costs and ultimately favoring CRWD in building long-lasting relationships with customers. Another reason I believe the company has a strong market position is its vast customer base of over 23 thousand subscribers. This means the company has vast amounts of data to analyze and simulate different scenarios to improve its customer offerings.

Valuation

The stock is on fire this year with a 47% year-to-date rally, which is significant outperformance compared to the broad U.S. market. CRWD's valuation multiples are substantial, which is why Seeking Alpha Quant assigs the stock a low "D-" valuation grade. But CRWD is an aggressive growth company, and I prefer to compare it with the company's historical multiples rather than the sector median. Compared to CRWD's five-year average valuation ratios, the valuation looks attractive.

Seeking Alpha

I used the discounted cash flow [DCF] simulation to strengthen my valuation analysis. I use a 10% WACC for discounting. I have consensus revenue estimates for the next decade projecting a 21% CAGR. I use TTM for the current full year's projected FCF margin and expect it to expand by one percentage point yearly.

Author's calculations

According to the DCF valuation, the stock is about 18% undervalued based solely on future FCFs. The valuation looks even more attractive considering the company's substantial above $2 billion net cash position.

Risks to consider

As a growth company, CRWD's market capitalization is based on very aggressive revenue growth assumptions and profitability ratio expansion. If the company fails to deliver the expected growth, it will likely lead to investor disappointment and a potentially massive stock sell-off. The stock price is vulnerable to temporary financial underperformance or guidance downgrades. High dependence on the market price on future growth expectations also makes the stock vulnerable to interest rate cycles. For example, despite stellar growth in recent quarters, the stock trades almost twice cheaper than all-time highs achieved at the end of 2021. The major reason is the current phase of the Fed's tight monetary policy, with interest rates at their highest over the last twenty years.

As a technology company, CrowdStrike faces substantial risks related to rapid innovation in software and technology. The company invests substantial resources in innovation and R&D to mitigate this risk. Still, if the company fails to keep up with the industry's innovation pace, the adverse effect on the company's earnings can be massive. Falling behind competitors in technological advancement might lead to a rapid market share loss and earnings decline. In the cybersecurity industry, CRWD has not only kept up with competitors but to make sure that the company's security products and services are sophisticated enough to protect against multiple cybersecurity threats, which are also constantly evolving. If CRWD's customers suffer from successful cyberattacks, it might lead to substantial reputational damage and losing clients.

Bottom line

To conclude, CRWD is a "Strong Buy". The company demonstrates excellent financial performance, which is constantly improving. CRWD's strong competitive advantages, which I described in the "Financials" section, give me a high conviction that the company is poised to sustain its stellar revenue growth trajectory and profitability ratio expansion. The balance sheet is a fortress, and the upside potential outweighs potential risks and uncertainties.