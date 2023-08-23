Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Summer 2023 Snapshot Of The Future For S&P 500 Dividends

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.6K Followers

Summary

  • The outlook for S&P 500 quarterly dividends per share continued to improve during the three months since our previous regular snapshot.
  • That's good news following the turmoil earlier this year kicked off by the Silicon Valley Bank run on 10 March 2023.
  • We find the S&P 500's projected quarterly dividends per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 has risen to $17.03 per share in this new snapshot.

Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on neon light colour background

champc

The outlook for S&P 500 (SPX) quarterly dividends per share continued to improve during the three months since our previous regular snapshot.

That's good news following the turmoil earlier this year kicked off by the Silicon Valley Bank

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.6K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.