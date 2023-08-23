TECL: The Riskiest Bet Of All
Summary
- The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares is a leveraged ETF that focuses on technology companies in the S&P 500 index.
- TECL aims to achieve a 300% daily return, amplifying gains or losses compared to the underlying index.
- While TECL offers potential for amplified gains, it carries inherent risks and may experience significant losses in a bearish market.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Lead-Lag Report get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Soros has taught me that when you have tremendous conviction on a trade, you have to go for the jugular. It takes courage to be a pig. It takes courage to ride a profit with huge leverage. - Stanley Druckenmiller
The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) is a leveraged ETF managed by Direxion Funds, a leading provider of leveraged and inverse ETFs. Its primary focus lies on technology companies within the S&P 500 index, offering investors a way to gain exposure to the technology sector without owning individual stocks.
TECL aims to achieve a 300% daily return, both positive and negative, thereby amplifying gains or losses compared to the underlying index. It’s designed for short-term trading strategies and is not recommended for long-term investment due to the compounding effects of daily returns in high volatility sequences. TECL employs a passive investment strategy, aiming to achieve its investment objectives by investing in tech companies that make up the index.
Leverage is a double-edged sword. Yes, the fund has done well this year, but it is nowhere near the prior highs of 2021. As a matter of fact, it suffered an immense drawdown leveraging into the decline.
The Appeal of TECL
TECL can be attractive for investors looking to exploit short-term price movements in the technology sector. By obtaining triple exposure to the underlying index, the fund offers the potential for amplified gains on winning trades.
In addition, TECL provides diversification by investing in a selection of technology companies within the S&P 500 index. This allows investors to mitigate the risk associated with holding individual stocks and offers an efficient way to gain exposure to the technology sector as a whole. The leverage though is the far bigger risk with daily compounding when in a volatile downturn.
Potential Risks with Leveraged ETFs
As with any investment, there are potential risks associated with investing in a leveraged ETF like TECL. The fund's performance is inherently volatile and carries a unique set of risks. Technology is a growth play and tends to carry high concentration names, making the sector vulnerable to more idiosyncratic risks than other more evenly dispersed parts of the market.
If we look at Technology (XLK) unlevered relative to the S&P 500 (SPY), the ratio is nearly at the level it was last at in the height of the Tech bubble. With manic trading in Nvidia (NVDA), I think broadly the sector is due for a significant reversal and period of underperformance.
Conclusion
Investing in TECL presents an opportunity to gain leveraged exposure to the technology sector. However, it's crucial to understand the inherent risks associated with this type of investment. While it can offer substantial returns in a bullish market, the fund's value can also plummet significantly in a bearish market. I think for those looking to take a speculative bet, TECL fits the bill nicely and is one I'd watch closely for a potential entry after a significant dislocation/credit event as I keep sounding the alarm on now. But given conditions now favoring an accident, I think anything Technology, and leverage, is a big, big avoid.
Anticipate Crashes, Corrections, and Bear Markets
Are you tired of being a passive investor and ready to take control of your financial future? Introducing The Lead-Lag Report, an award-winning research tool designed to give you a competitive edge.
The Lead-Lag Report is your daily source for identifying risk triggers, uncovering high yield ideas, and gaining valuable macro observations. Stay ahead of the game with crucial insights into leaders, laggards, and everything in between.
Go from risk-on to risk-off with ease and confidence. Subscribe to The Lead-Lag Report today.
Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors and employees expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments