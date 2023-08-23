Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Canadian Solar Q2 Earnings: Selloff Overdone, Stock Attractively Priced

Aug. 23, 2023 8:33 AM ETCanadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)4 Comments
UFD Capital
Summary

  • Canadian Solar's post-earnings selloff is overdone.
  • The company reported a strong quarter with increased revenues and EPS but provided disappointing forward guidance.
  • The company is diversifying into energy storage solutions, which helps to reduce their exposure to volatile solar economics and positions the company for future growth.
  • CSIQ stock is trading at a low PE and below their book value. We believe Canadian Solar stock is attractively priced at these levels.

Thesis

The post-earnings selloff in Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) appears to be overdone. The company is diversifying their business into energy storage solutions, reducing the business risk and positioning themselves for future growth. The stock is trading at a bargain valuation and

This article was written by

UFD Capital
UFD Capital is the general partner and investment manager of the UFD Capital Value Fund, a value-oriented hedge fund. www.ufdcapital.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

UFD Capital, LLC manages a hedge fund and does not provide investment advice to anyone else. This is not investment advice or financial advice of any kind and investors should do their own research and consult a professional before making financial decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

M
MB4302
Today, 8:40 AM
Comments (468)
I’m still amazed at the complexity of the idea that it is better to sell a panel for 70 cents and make 5 cents than to sell for 1 dollar and make 3 cents.

Mfg cost declined by more than the decline in selling prices.

Panels are 30% cheaper, but net margin has grown from 3 to 7 percent (more than 100%).

So a reduction of revenue guidance is reflective of the lower sales prices, not lower volume, and the resulting profit will be higher than in previously guided scenario.

As more capcity comes online (50 GW) by year-end), earnings growth will continue upward trajectory.
Krautman profile picture
Krautman
Today, 8:48 AM
Premium
Comments (125)
@MB4302 Agreed. The narrative seems too focused on the lowered revenue guidance, while the actual output in GW's has remained intact. To me it tells the story of gaining market share while remaining profitable, and in their case, very profitable.
The Political Economist profile picture
The Political Economist
Today, 9:06 AM
Analyst
Comments (1.62K)
@MB4302 You got all this from the earnings call? Haven't had a chance to listen yet. You should write an article for SA
M
MB4302
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (468)
@The Political Economist
Yup. But I’ve been following very closely for years.

Wrote a bunch yesterday here:
twitter.com/...
