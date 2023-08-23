Blue Planet Studio

Investment Thesis

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is a customer relations management platform that predominantly targets SMBs. Despite a questionable macro backdrop, where some SMBs are looking shaky, investors are still willing to pay up 70x next year's non-GAAP EPS.

Despite finding HubSpot an alluring and well-managed company, I'm struggling to come to terms with this valuation, as I don't believe that new investors looking at the stock would find it an attractive entry point.

Again, here I'm referring to new investors looking at the stock. As HUBS has been on an absolute tear already in the past 12 months, means there are a lot of investors that bought at lower price points and as such are enamored with the stock. I'm only referring here to new investors, they'd struggle to be enticed to pay 70x forward EPS.

And as such, I remain neutral on this stock.

Rapid Recap

Previously I said,

Despite recognizing the momentum in its share price, I question whether investors are perhaps too bullish, without sufficient reason. Allow me to make my point succinctly. Is HubSpot really a compelling investment, when the stock is priced at more than 80x next year's non-GAAP EPS? I'm not convinced.

Today, with another quarter of results, I stand by these comments. In fact, lower in the analysis, I take an even more extreme bullish outlook on its EPS growth potential next year, which reduces its multiple slightly, but I still find that the stock is richly valued.

Why HubSpot?

HubSpot is a highly regarded customer relationship management (''CRM'') platform, particularly catering to the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). At its core, HubSpot is designed to embrace the way SMBs manage and nurture their customer relationships while seeking growth in a highly competitive digital landscape.

What sets HubSpot apart is its comprehensive suite of tools and features that encompass various aspects of business operations. This suite seamlessly integrates functions ranging from sales and marketing to customer service and analytics. HubSpot's holistic approach means that businesses embrace a single API (application programming interface) to handle diverse tasks efficiently, leading to enhanced productivity and improved customer experiences.

One of the distinguishing features of HubSpot is its focus on inbound marketing and content management. Inbound marketing involves attracting potential customers through valuable and relevant content rather than traditional outbound methods like cold calls. HubSpot equips businesses with the tools and strategies to create compelling content, optimize it for search engines, and effectively nurture leads into loyal customers. This inbound marketing approach not only saves time and resources but also builds meaningful, lasting connections with the target audience.

As readers will know, HubSpot competes against the goliath, Salesforce (CRM).

In essence, HubSpot can be seen as a dynamic and adaptable CRM platform that empowers SMBs to compete on a level playing field with larger enterprises, but at a cheaper entry point than Salesforce. By offering a suite of tools that not only streamline business operations but also foster meaningful customer relationships, HubSpot has become a go-to solution for SMBs seeking to thrive in today's digital marketplace.

With that context in mind, it's reassuring to see that HubSpot's customer adoption curve continues to tick higher. Case in point, customers grew 23% y/y. This was a minor deceleration from the 25% y/y increase in last year's Q2 period. Nevertheless, as I've articulated many times to readers of my work, I find that a strong and healthy customer adoption curve is more valuable than an increase in revenue growth rates.

You can always increase prices and cross more services, but you can't get more paying customers unless customers want to be on your platform.

With that in mind, let's delve into HubSpot's financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Moderating

HUBS revenue growth rates

Along the lines of what I argued in my previous analysis, HubSpot's revenue growth rates are decelerating. Of that, there's no doubt.

It wasn't many quarters ago when HubSpot could be counted on for +30% growth rates. And whilst a lot of positive considerations can be made about HubSpot, I don't believe the conclusion to those considerations to be that HubSpot today can be counted on for +30% CAGR.

That being said, when it comes to HubSpot's guidance, two further considerations are worth discussing.

In the first instance, HubSpot has a long history of beating analysts' estimates. Therefore, the fact that HubSpot is guiding for the low 20s% CAGR means that for all intents and purposes, HubSpot will be growing at the mid-20s% over the next few quarters.

Secondly, and more subtly, HubSpot should be able to grow in the mid-20s% for a prolonged period of time. That's why I highlighted the customer adoption curve earlier. If paying customers are flocking to a platform, that means that's a very healthy sign that reinforces that HubSpot still has substantial juice left in the tank.

And by extension, this level of stable growth can allow management to spend more time on maximizing profitable growth, rather than growth, for growth's sake, a topic that will turn to next.

HUBS Stock Valuation -- Not Cheap

So far I've painted a positive image of HubSpot. And indeed, there's a lot to like here. That being said, if all there was to investing was to find the best companies, with the best prospects, investing would be very different.

What one must in actuality uncover, is a business that offers investors both a margin of safety plus an attractive risk reward.

HUBS Q2 2023

As I alluded to earlier, HubSpot is now in the process of delivering more moderate growth rates. Consequently, HubSpot will now turn its focus to improving its profitability profile, see above.

If we were to presume that HubSpot's non-GAAP EPS would dramatically outpace its topline growth rates in 2024, this could see HubSpot's EPS reaching around $7.20 per share next year.

This would in effect mean that HubSpot is priced at approximately 70x next year's non-GAAP EPS. A multiple that I do not believe leaves new investors looking at this stock with much room for further multiple expansion.

And indeed, the argument could be made that there's more likely to be a multiple contraction in the next year than expansion. After all, if growth rates are starting to decelerate, there's no realistic reason for HubSpot's multiple to expand. I trust readers will agree with this line of reasoning.

The Bottom Line

HubSpot stands as a customer relationship management (''CRM'') platform primarily serving small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Despite a foggy economic backdrop, the stock is priced at a premium of approximately 70 times next year's non-GAAP EPS.

HubSpot's allure as a well-managed company is undeniable. However, my reservations lie in whether new investors would find it an attractive entry point, considering its recent strong performance. While existing investors may have entered at more favorable prices, newcomers may hesitate due to the elevated price. My outlook on HubSpot remains neutral, taking this valuation concern into account.