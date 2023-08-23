Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Superior Industries: Mill Road Keeps Buying, Should You?

Kingdom Capital
Summary

  • Superior Industries is an OEM that produces aluminum wheels for vehicles in North America and Europe.
  • The company's balance sheet is complex, but Superior is set to generate meaningful cash flow in FY23 to reduce leverage.
  • Superior should benefit from simplification of their balance sheet and recovering US light vehicle production, and appears significantly undervalued.

Alloy wheel

mladn61/E+ via Getty Images

Superior Industries (NYSE:SUP) is an Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") producing aluminum wheels for vehicles in North America and Europe. The company's balance sheet is complex, and the business has suffered from leverage issues as well as low auto production

Kingdom Capital
Deep value investor focused primarily on microcap stocks. Registered Investment Advisor located in Virginia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SUP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

