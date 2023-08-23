Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NovoCure Limited: Record Losses, Falling Margins, And Downward Momentum

Aug. 23, 2023 9:04 AM ETNovoCure Limited (NVCR)9 Comments
Mitchell Rosenthal
Summary

  • NovoCure sells and develops devices intended to treat solid tumor cancers using physical forces related to electric fields.
  • The firm’s sales growth ended in Q3-2020, and since then operating and net margins (LTM) have been deteriorating. Its number of common shares climbed 27% since 2016.
  • Despite risks like impending clinical trial data and news related to the company’s plan to submit a PMA, the firm's record losses and downtrending stock offer an opportunity for bears.

About

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) sells and develops devices intended to treat solid tumor cancers. Its products use a proprietary technology called Tumor Treating Fields ("TTFields") which attempts to kill cancer cells using physical forces related to electric fields. As the firm's

This article was written by

Mitchell Rosenthal
Mitch considers price action (trends), long-term fundamentals, relative valuations, insider buying/selling, and macro factors to find interesting long and short ideas. He has a Master of Quantitative Finance from the University of Maryland. For more of his observations, visit his blog: https://watchingrisk.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

Tom W Dorsey
Today, 9:10 AM
"I believe bearish positions are less likely to succeed..." but you rate it a sell?
Mitchell Rosenthal
Today, 9:15 AM
@Tom W Dorsey I consider this a short idea. I also believe that longs are generally more likely to succeed than shorts. Both things can be true.
Mitchell Rosenthal
Today, 9:19 AM
@Mitchell Rosenthal Perhaps it'd have been more clear if I phrased it this way: "In general, I believe bearish equity positions are less likely to succeed..." since this was not a comment about NVCR specifically, it was a comment on how short selling is a lower hit-rate strategy than finding longs. I believe that is important to remember.
Tom W Dorsey
Today, 9:20 AM
@Mitchell Rosenthal Who the heck makes investment decisions based on what is LESS likely to succeed? If longs are MORE likely to succeed why sell? Makes no sense.
Tom W Dorsey
Today, 9:10 AM
Horrendous analysis. You contrarict yourself multiple times.
Mitchell Rosenthal
Today, 9:16 AM
@Tom W Dorsey What specifically was the contradiction?
Tom W Dorsey
Today, 9:18 AM
@Mitchell Rosenthal Posted above.
