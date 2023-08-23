Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LanzaTech Global: Carbon Capture Recycling Opportunity Faces A Cash Burn Headwind

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • LanzaTech reported Q2 results highlighted by solid growth but a widening loss.
  • Several carbon capture utilization projects coming online support a positive outlook.
  • A pricey valuation alongside recurring negative cash flows may limit the upside in LNZA stock.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Conviction Dossier get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Eco friendly waste management concept. Recyclyling sign in a lake shape in the middle of dense amazonian rainforest vegetation viewed from high above clouds with small yellow airplane. 3d rendering.

Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) develops carbon capture utilization technology that converts carbon waste from industrial sources like factories into bio-refined fuels and synthetic chemicals. The idea here is to help companies reduce greenhouse emissions, supporting efforts at sustainability. The good news is that

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.07K Followers

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions. 

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.