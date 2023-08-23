Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CarMax Is Substantially Overvalued And Its Fundamentals Are Deteriorating

Aug. 23, 2023 9:24 AM ETCarMax, Inc. (KMX)1 Comment
Daniel B. Wilson profile picture
Daniel B. Wilson
18 Followers

Summary

  • Used car sales volumes are threatened by high interest rates and subprime auto loan delinquencies.
  • Margins have begun to deteriorate because management has struggled to control SG&A.
  • CarMax's stock is overextended, given its low return on invested capital.

CarMax Auto Dealership. CarMax is the largest used and pre-owned car retailer in the US.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) sounds like a great business on the surface. It's the largest used vehicle retailer in the United States, poised to consolidate the fragmented used car market. However, investors will find that issues plague CarMax after closer

This article was written by

Daniel B. Wilson profile picture
Daniel B. Wilson
18 Followers
I am currently studying finance at Indiana University, but my investing approach is heavily influenced by Professor Aswath Damodaran who teaches valuation at NYU. My view is that investors can outperform the market by buying stocks at a discount to their intrinsic value. Previously, I worked as a private equity analyst for Berg Lake Ascension.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 9:29 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (10.99K)
I am short this one! Nice call-out of it.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.