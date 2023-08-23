Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 2023 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

SA Transcripts
The following slide deck was published by Navios Maritime Partners L.P. in conjunction with their 2023 Q2 earnings call.

SA Transcripts
Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team

Comments (3)

d
dhturk
Today, 8:50 AM
Comments (1.72K)
Capitalization ratio dropped from 41.3% to 37% in the last six months. Which, if nothing else changes, means that the company will reach the 20-25% leverage goal (for potentially increasing distributions) in six to eight quarters.
This gives AF plenty of time to move the bar.
d
dmzporter
Today, 9:26 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.87K)
@dhturk I love the "move the bar" ambiguity. As a NMM owner I'm wistfully hoping its extreme discount to NAV will make this a smart investment and not an exercise in picking up pennies on the train track as the locomotive comes roaring out the mountain pass towards me at 65 mph.
d
dhturk
Today, 9:28 AM
Comments (1.72K)
@dmzporter - me too. I got in cheap via the contain ship acquisition (NMCI). Hanging on for the potential spike should the spigot ever get turned on.
