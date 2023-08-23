Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Formula One Group: Building The Brand, But A Separate Listing Could Help

Aug. 23, 2023 10:21 AM ETFormula One Group (FWONA)FWONB, FWONK
Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.79K Followers

Summary

  • Formula One Group's net earnings improved significantly in 2022, but declined in FH 2023.
  • FWONA is investing in its business, with a focus on the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.
  • The value of Formula One teams has risen dramatically, and the number of races is increasing, causing stress on team personnel.
  • Liberty Media should consider spinning off Formula One Group in a separate listing.

Circuit of the Americas Racetrack Aerial

Art Wager/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In our previous analysis of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) (OTCQB:FWONB) (FWONK) back in March this

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.79K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.