Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KLIP: Understanding The Covered Call Strategy And How It Works

Eric Wiehe profile picture
Eric Wiehe
75 Followers

Summary

  • KLIP is a covered call strategy ETF that purchases shares of KWEB and simultaneously writes call options.
  • This article will teach you how they write calls to generate premium income and uses examples to demonstrate this practice.
  • Overall, KLIP has a reasonable fee for the strategy of both the fund and the underlying asset it holds.
  • The risk-adjusted returns of KLIP are better than KWEB (its underlying asset) which is consistent with historical findings.

Money on the edge

PM Images

All figures are in $USD unless otherwise noted.

Net Assets (at August 22, 2023): $69,763,141

Current Yield (at August 22, 2023): 55.14%

Introduction

Covered call strategies are gaining increasing popularity, particularly among individuals seeking consistent income during their retirement

This article was written by

Eric Wiehe profile picture
Eric Wiehe
75 Followers
I am a graduate student at Western University in Canada. I have successfully completed all 3 levels of the CFA. Currently, I am accumulating work experience with the goal of obtaining the charter. My passion for investing runs deep; it has been part of my life since I was 16. Although I initially dabbled in penny stocks and faced some setbacks (of course), I have since transitioned to utilizing comprehensive fundamental analysis to identify undervalued companies. I aspire to share my knowledge and insights through my articles, and I welcome feedback and additional perspectives from those who read them.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
Russom
Today, 10:53 AM
Comments (1.77K)
Very interesting thanks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.