I was always curious as to why CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) never received the love they deserved. I always found it weird that my local CAVA location was rarely ever crowded despite the food being well seasoned, containing high-quality ingredients, a variety of options, and delicious. It seems that they are now getting the love and recognition they deserve after the recent IPO (Initial Public Offer). Delicious food isn't the only reason I rate CAVA as a strong buy; Strong financials, huge growth potential, and strong location diversity are some of the main reasons CAVA gets a strong buy rating.

Market Growth - Expansion

Most of CAVA's locations are based in the northeast. I strongly believe that with more locations opening, we will see a rapid expansion that leads to increased revenues long into the future. With locations lacking in major cities around the US, especially on the West Coast, CAVA has some great growth potential. It seems like my thoughts align with the goal of the company as based on the latest earnings call. With a 43% YoY (year over year) growth in restaurant openings, CAVA is on a hot streak right now, and it seems like this will continue into the near future.

CAVA's CEO also seems to acknowledge the company's focus on continued growth during the second quarter earnings call:

Our Q2 results and ability to capitalize on the opportunities ahead are grounded in our 3 strategic pillars. First, we are solidifying our category-defining Mediterranean brand. Our broad appeal and proven portability supports strong restaurant openings in new and existing markets. We opened 16 net new CAVA restaurants during the second quarter, including 2 new states, Missouri and Rhode Island, along with continued expansion in Massachusetts, Texas, Georgia and Colorado. We now expect 65 to 70 net new CAVA restaurant openings this year and have built our 2024 and 2025 pipeline to support annual unit count growth of at least 15%. - CEO, Brett Schulman

So far, it seems that CAVA is on track to meet their 2023 outlook goals. They plan to open between 65-70 new restaurants while also projecting the same-restaurant sales growth between 13%-15%. These are strong projections and if they hit these, which I believe they will be based on the performance so far, then CAVA will have a new wave of optimism come pouring in.

CAVA has also invested a significant amount of time to making their app as user-friendly as possible. They have built in a customer loyalty program as well as their delivery and in store order pickup system to help make the ordering experience as fluid as possible.

They also made a big move in 2018 when it acquired Zoe's Kitchen. This smart decision helped CAVA grow quickly in new places. This move boosted CAVA's growth, made its brand more well-known, and helped them save money by getting bigger. From 2018 to 2022, CAVA successfully turned 125 Zoe's Kitchen locations into CAVA restaurants.

CAVA doesn't just run restaurants, though. They also sell products under their own brand, like special dips and spreads. You can find these CAVA products in over grocery stores all around the US, including popular establishments like Whole Foods.

Financials - They Are Now Profitable

CAVA's Q2 revenue is up 62.4% YoY and their same-restaurant sales growth is up 18%. CAVA's restaurants are operating at an average profit margin of 26%. For comparison, Chipotle's (CMG) restaurant operating profit margin was only 24% for the full year of 2022.

Although these numbers look good at a surface level, we can dig deeper and see that net income has actually been negative. Last year, their total net income loss reached $58M. To be fair, CAVA does seem to be heading in the right direction now. Net income for Q1 of 2022 was a loss of $20M compared to Q1 of 2023 with a small net loss of $2M. Q2 of 2022 saw a net income loss of $8M, compared to Q2 2023's net income gain of $6.5M. So 2023 seems to already be off to a much stronger start financially as they are currently profitable compared to last year.

In comparison, Chipotle was unprofitable when they had less than 300 locations two decades ago. Whereas, CAVA is now profitable at a location count of about 280.

Valuation

While it's difficult to give accurate valuation metrics at this time, CAVA's current stock price indicators are quite high compared to similar companies. For example, it's trading at 8.8 times their 12-month trailing revenue. In comparison to the sector average of about 3x revenue. Even when you look at a successful company like Chipotle, which has a track record of doing well, its numbers are lower than CAVA's - trading at 6x times revenues, which suggests that investors are expecting CAVA to grow much faster.

While these metrics prove that CAVA has some big expectations and shoes to fill, I can understand investor hesitation to add here. At the same time, though, I would feel hesitant to bet against it. Reaching profitability so early alongside an aggressive expansion plan, we have to admit that the demand for CAVA is there. It is still a bit too early to tell because things can change so quickly. For example, if the next two quarter's results aren't similar to the most recent Q2 results, then the outlook will change dramatically.

Despite this higher value, CAVA stands out because it's quickly growing in the fast-casual dining industry. Investors that are open to take on more duration risk and think long-term might see a change in CAVA's plan to grow and its strong performance so far. I do believe that the growth potential of CAVA is likely to come to fruition, so I plan to buy shares at this price level and hold for a long time horizon.

Risks

Another thing to think about is how much CAVA charges for its food. Right now, CAVA's prices are higher than similar places like Chipotle, by around 10%-20%. This might be a worry as CAVA tries to become a big name across the whole country. As CAVA's customers become more likely to be people with higher incomes, the higher prices could make it harder for the company to compete with other places, and it might also make customers visit less often.

As CAVA finishes this process by the end of 2023, it's really important for them to keep opening new stores at the same speed if they want to have 1,000 stores by 2032. If the number of new stores they open goes down or if the stores they already have start making less money, it could be hard to predict how the company will grow in the future. This could cause the price to drop because a lot of the company's worth is currently tied to their aggressive growth and expansion projections.

Conclusion

CAVA's growth trajectory appears promising, driven by an aggressive expansion strategy and positive financial indicators. The company's commitment to opening new locations, particularly in underserved markets, showcases its potential for extended revenue streams.

Backed by a remarkable 43% YoY growth in restaurant openings, CAVA's recent momentum signals a strong inclination towards sustained expansion. Demonstrating a 62.4% YoY increase in Q2 revenue and an 18% rise in same-restaurant sales growth, CAVA's profitability gains further endorse its growth trajectory.

Keep in mind, the current valuation of the stock means they have some serious expectations to meet and any dip in growth trajectory could result in a large downside or suppression of the stock price. I am choosing to start a position here around $40/share but only because I plan to hold for a long time horizon.