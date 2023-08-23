JHVEPhoto

Investment thesis

In my previous article on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), I said that for KEY to be considered a buy, interest rates should decrease to lower levels as high interest rates hurt the company's financial results. High interest rates mean higher deposit costs, higher charge-offs, and higher deposit outflows for KeyCorp, and the company's higher interest income cannot compensate for all the negative effects that high interest rates have. In the second quarter of 2023, KeyCorp reported weak financial results, with net interest income of $986 million, down 11%. Also, KEY's total revenue decreased from $1714 million in 1Q 2023 to $1595 million in 2Q 2023. Despite significantly lower net income attributable to common shareholders in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 1Q 2023 and 2Q 2022, the company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.205 per share, flat QoQ, higher than in 2Q 2022. As a result, KEY's net income payout ratio increased from 36% in 2Q 2022 to 68% in 1Q 2023 and increased further to 76% in 2Q 2023, which is not a good sign.

From 18 June 2023 to 21 July 2023, four articles with a strong buy rating got published on Seeking Alpha, mentioning that KeyCorp is undervalued and its dividend yield is attractive. It is worth noting that KEY stock price increased from $9.0 on 4 May 2023 (the day that I published my previous article on KEY) to $12.6 on 28 July 2023, and decreased to $10.4 on 22 August. At its current price, KEY has a dividend yield of 7.9% (if the company's Board of Directors continues declaring quarterly cash dividends of $0.205). I'm not saying that this dividend yield is not safe. However, it seems that the room for higher dividends is not available as much as it was a quarter ago. KEY has now a lower return on equity (ROA), return on common equity (ROCE), and return on tangible common equity (ROTCE). Also, its net interest margin is not as good as it was six months ago. KEY's nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets at the end of the second quarter of 2023 were higher than in the first quarter of 2023, and the company is facing higher net loan charge-offs.

However, all the things that happened for KeyCorp in the second quarter of 2023 were not unsatisfying. The company's period-end deposits increased by $1.0 billion compared to the prior quarter, and its expenses decreased by 9% QoQ. Actually, KEY's lower net interest income in 2Q 2023 can be partly linked to higher deposits which means higher interest-bearing deposit costs. It is important to know that 60% of KEY's deposits are from retail, small business, wealth, and escrow accounts. Also, 80% of its commercial balances are core operating accounts. "97% of our total commercial deposits are from our relationship clients. Importantly, these are long-standing relationships. On average, our retail clients have been clients of Key for over 20 years, and on average, our commercial clients for over 15 years," the CEO commented.

Furthermore, driven by younger clients in the West, KeyCorp has been able to grow relationship households at an annualized rate of 5%, meeting its target. Also, the company's wealth management grew in a significant way as KeyCorp's asset management sales increased at a double-digit rate. Furthermore, KeyCorp can benefit from net interest income opportunities in the next few quarters. "As our short-term swaps and treasuries reprice, we will see a net interest income benefit that will reach approximately $900 million on an annual basis by the first quarter of 202," the CEO said.

But it is not wise to anchor a buy/strong buy rating on KEY due to higher end-period deposits, and the CEO's commentary. Especially when you see that KEY's total deposits in 2Q 2023 were lower than in the previous quarter, which reflects higher spending due to higher inflation, and more importantly, changing client behavior due to higher interest rates. It is worth noting that the company's non-time deposits in 2Q 2023 were $5.2 billion lower than in 1Q 2023. Thus, it is just about how you see the case. If you look at higher period-end deposits, you might get to the conclusion that KEY's financial results may improve soon. However, the bigger picture here tells us that KEY's financial results may even be impaired, and the company may not be able to cover the quarterly dividend of $0.205 if its net income decreases further.

Another argument that may support a buy rating on KEY is that the pickup in NII from short-dated treasuries and swaps is significant in the next few quarters. According to Figure 1, from 3Q 2023 to 1Q 2025, KEY's NII is going to experience a $831 million pickup from short-dated maturities. The maturity of swaps and treasuries can improve KEY's net interest margin (NIM) in a significant way. As a result, KEY's net interest income might stop decreasing by the end of the year, and start increasing again in 2024. But be mindful that along with the positive effect of the maturity of short-dated swaps and treasuries in the following quarters on KEY's NII and NIM, the negative effect of higher interest-bearing deposit costs can be significant. Also, after the maturities of short-dated swaps and treasuries, the company has to think about how it is going to update its portfolio based on its options on the table, which are linked to Federal Reserve monetary policies. As swaps and treasuries mature, KEY needs to reinvest them in the market to make sure its NII and NIM remain on the road to improving. However, it is not going to be an easy task, and KEY's only option might be to use them as replacement funding or hold them in cash (according to KEY's CFO in the Q2 2023 earnings conference call) based on the rate available when the swaps and treasuries mature.

To combat inflation, the Federal Reserve has already raised interest rates to their highest level in 22 years, and there might be further rate hikes by the end of the year. Investors are now guessing about how long these high interest rates might last, and when the Federal Reserve might start decreasing the rates. The Fed hasn't still given any signal about cutting the rates, and some analysts say that interest rates might remain high even if the Fed reaches its 2.0% inflation target. I expect the Fed to decrease interest rates in the second quarter of 2024, but we don't know how much it will take for the interest rates to get back to normal.

All I'm trying to say here is that currently the only significant things that are expected to improve KEY's NII and NIM are short-dated swaps and treasuries, which KeyCorp might not know what to do with after they mature, at least in my opinion. The level of interest rates in the next few quarters directly affects KeyCorp's ability to pay dividends, and betting on the company's ability to benefit from the changes in the interest rates in the next few quarters may not be wise.

Figure 1 - NII pickup from short-dated maturities

KEY's 2Q 2023 presentation

Conclusion

KEY may remain strong enough to maintain its quarterly dividend of $0.205 per share; however, the stock's price doesn't seem to have the potential to increase to higher levels for now. Be mindful that there might be some attractive short-term fluctuations in the next few months, and some investors might benefit from these fluctuations. However, from my perspective, the fundamentals of the company and the market do not support higher stable prices. The company itself expects its net interest income to decline 4% to 6% in the third quarter and be flat to down 2% in the fourth quarter. Overall, the stock is a hold.