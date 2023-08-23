Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KeyCorp: A Hold As The NII Pickup Is From Short-Dated Maturities

Aug. 23, 2023 11:03 AM ETKeyCorp (KEY)
SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.75K Followers

Summary

  • KeyCorp's financial results in the second quarter of 2023 were weak, with net interest income and total revenue decreasing.
  • Despite having a relatively safe dividend yield of 7.9%, KeyCorp's net income payout ratio increased significantly in the past few quarters, which is not a good sign.
  • While there are some positive factors such as increased period-end deposits, the overall outlook for KeyCorp's financial results is uncertain.

KeyBank office building in Buffalo, NY, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Investment thesis

In my previous article on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), I said that for KEY to be considered a buy, interest rates should decrease to lower levels as high interest rates hurt the company's financial results. High interest rates mean

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.75K Followers
SM Investor focuses on medium to long-term investments, analyzing companies' financial metrics such as cash flow, growth, and valuation. As financial analysts with real market education and experience, we cover diversified portfolios including growth and value equities, and dividend stocks (including IREITs and RICs). Our approach involves using diversified value investing strategies to identify profitable companies with strong financials and low risks at bargain prices.It is important to note that SM Investor has a partnership with Sara Vaez, a financial analyst who holds a Master's degree in Financial Economics from Illinois State University, USA. This collaboration enhances our analysis by incorporating economic factors and their impact on companies' operations and financials.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.