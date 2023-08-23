Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BMN: A Target Term Muni Fund Nearing Its First Anniversary

Summary

  • BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust launched as a target term structure closed-end fund, a less common structure for the last several years.
  • The public CEF IPO market has been quiet, with more focus on non-listed intervals and tender offer CEFs.
  • BMN offers a portfolio of muni exposure, and they came to the market at a good time.
  • While it might be a decent fund long term, the fund's discount relative to other options is less enticing.
Crypto trader investor analyst broker using pc computer analyzing online cryptocurrency exchange stock market indexes charts investing money profit in trading platform stockmarket.

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) came to the market on October 26th, 2022. The fund is a bit unusual in that it went for the target term structure rather

Nick Ackerman is an avid student of the markets and has been investing in his own accounts for over 14 years. He is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses.

I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ECAT, NUW, BLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

C
CEF-Boy
Today, 12:15 PM
Premium
Comments (134)
thanks.. I own little NAD in this space and hoping for some tax loss selling this year to build a position in munis
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 12:27 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.44K)
@CEF-Boy thank you for the comment!
144502
Today, 11:53 AM
Comments (85)
According to BlackRock's web site: "this fund may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax in certain circumstances." I generally try to avoid buying funds that are subject to AMT.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 12:27 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.44K)
@144502 indeed! Something to consider. Thank you for sharing!
